RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Nigerian artist, Ken Nwadiogbu lights up Oxford street with digital installation

Authors:

Steve Dede

Ken Nwadiogbu is the first Nigerian since 2019 to have his work on that screen in London.

Ken Nwadiogbu
Ken Nwadiogbu

Award-winning Nigerian artist, Ken Nwadiogbu’s has continued to use his brush to make history.

Recommended articles

Nwadiogbu left his mark on the cityscape of the busy Oxford Street in London on his latest exhibition, digital installation on the Façade of Flannels.

Presented by W1 Curates, Nwadiogbu’s art was displayed on 4k digital screen viewable twenty-four hours a day for two weeks straight, on a three-story building on Oxford Street in London.

With that, he became the first Nigerian and African-based artist to grace the screens since 2019 when W1 Curates partnered with the designer shopping store owned Mike Ashley.

Ken Nwadiogbu’s brushstrokes enhances London cityscape
Ken Nwadiogbu’s brushstrokes enhances London cityscape Instagram

We’ve always been a huge fan of the story behind Ken's works. After meeting him in person we just had to collaborate. He’s such a humble yet talented guy," founder of W1 curates said.

"We think you’ll be seeing a lot more of his works in years to come."

This is not the first time Nwadiogbu’s craft has been shown in a London space.

In July 2021, he partnered UK-based Shipart for its Vehicle Wrap project tagged ArtOnWheels.

The mobile art showcase moved around the city touching iconic places such as Wembley Stadium and Heathrow Airport among others.

A self-taught artist, Ken Nwadiogbu is a multidisciplinary artist whose art reflects his own human experience and acts as a social commentary on the experience of others.

In the art world, he is credited for introducing the 'Contemporealism' movement and has been recognized for his contribution to the Nigerian arts community.

A Future Awards winner, one of his most famous works was a piece for the global #MeToo movement—which he completed it within 24 hours.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede Steve Dede is a Senior Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. Always in a state of learning, he loves writing about music, sports, pop culture, tech and human interest.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian artist, Ken Nwadiogbu lights up Oxford street with digital installation

Nigerian artist, Ken Nwadiogbu lights up Oxford street with digital installation

Foods you should never eat after a workout

Foods you should never eat after a workout

Foods that cause Heartburn

Foods that cause Heartburn

Fanlove, A-listers, unfiltered conversations: Clout Talk Concert breaks new ground for artists and fans

Fanlove, A-listers, unfiltered conversations: Clout Talk Concert breaks new ground for artists and fans

Top 10 fashionable female celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Top 10 fashionable female celebrities of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

6 tips that can help you battle addiction problems

6 tips that can help you battle addiction problems

7 ingredients to look for in the top muscle building supplements

7 ingredients to look for in the top muscle building supplements

Style Guide: 5 essential outfits for concert attendees

Style Guide: 5 essential outfits for concert attendees

How to increase intimacy in a relationship without sex

How to increase intimacy in a relationship without sex