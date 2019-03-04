Take a look at some popular buildings in Nigeria whose designs and grandeur certainly attract tourists.

Countries like Dubai and Japan place high value on the architectural tourism, which shows in the kinds of buildings they produce.

Nigeria, however, doesn't have as much clout, but there are some that indeed stand out.

1 . Abuja's Airplane house

This house built in the shape of a plane is one sight to behold in Abuja. It was built by a Lebanese couple, the Saids, in 2002. Jammal Said, the husband who spearheaded the project, in a bid to fulfil his wife’s love of travel, came up with the idea of building a plane house of about 100 ft (30.5 m) long.

According to Culture Trip, "The house itself has three floors and a basement. The wings and engines of the plane that extend over the sides of the hilltop villa each contain a bedroom and bathroom. The beautifully constructed cabin area is a living room and bar, the TV/computer game room is located in the plane’s cockpit, while the back of the plane is a kitchen. Along with the main building, the property also features a number of other aircraft-inspired structures, one resembling an aircraft control tower. Behind the main house is a smaller, plane-topped guest cottage and a two-storey security booth."

2 . Kano City Walls

The ancient Kano city walls were once regarded as West African’s most impressive monument. They feature the Emir’s Palace, Kurmi Market and the famous Dala Hills that span a 14km radius, constructed to define defence, political space, management and security system.

In 1904, Lord Lugard described Kano as a "commercial emporium of the western Sudan," and estimated that there were 170 walled towns still in existence in Kano province of northern Nigeria. Speaking on its walls, he said, "I have never seen, nor even imagined, anything like it in Africa."

3. National Mosque (Central Mosque)

The Abuja National Mosque, informally known as Central Mosque, is easily one of the most popular tourist attractions of Abuja. According to the Hongkiat survey, the Abuja National Mosque is one of the top 50 Most Beautiful Religious Centres in the world. Its famous golden dome and four minarets, which can be seen from miles away, are signature for the depiction of the Federal Capital Territory. Tourists come from all over the world to take a tour of the mosque which is open to the non-Muslims except during prayers.

4. Cathedral Church of Christ, Lagos

The Cathedral Church of Christ is one of the best descriptions for Marina, Lagos – the commercial headquarters of major banks and finance houses in Nigeria. It is the headquarters of the Anglican Communion in Nigeria, and the oldest Anglican cathedral in the Church of Nigeria. The building was designed by architect Bagan Benjamin and its foundation laid by King Edward VIII of Wales.

The building was commissioned for use in 1946 and has remained a major tourist point in Lagos.

5. National Art Theatre, Lagos

The National Arts Theatre is the primary centre for the performing arts in Nigeria. Located in Iganmu, Lagos State, construction was completed in 1976 in preparation for the Festival of Arts and Culture in 1977.