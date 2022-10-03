RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

NBC calls for sustained climate action at Annual Stakeholders Forum

#FeatureByNBC - …Reaffirms commitment to accelerating sustainable manufacturing in Nigeria

L-R: Dr. Salisu Dahiru, Director General, National Council on Climate Change; Dr Newton Jibunoh, Founder, Fight Against Desert Encroachment (FADE Africa) and Matthieu Seguin, Managing Director, Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd. at the 2022 NBC Stakeholders Forum themed Combating Climate Change Through Resource Efficiency, held in Lagos.
L-R: Dr. Salisu Dahiru, Director General, National Council on Climate Change; Dr Newton Jibunoh, Founder, Fight Against Desert Encroachment (FADE Africa) and Matthieu Seguin, Managing Director, Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd. at the 2022 NBC Stakeholders Forum themed Combating Climate Change Through Resource Efficiency, held in Lagos.

Leading consumer packaged goods company and member of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC), Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd., has urged stakeholders in the manufacturing sector to embrace sustainable manufacturing across their operations as a tool to mitigate the impact of climate change in Nigeria.

Speaking at the 3rd edition of the annual NBC Stakeholders Forum themed Combating Climate Change Through Resource Efficiency, which held in Lagos on Thursday, Managing Director of the Company, Matthieu Seguin, explained that the event was aimed at exploring opportunities to co-creating sustainable solutions to the challenges of climate change.

Managing Director of the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd., Matthieu Seguin speaking during the Stakeholders Forum
Managing Director of the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd., Matthieu Seguin speaking during the Stakeholders Forum

“We recently unveiled a roadmap to renewable energy transition in our manufacturing operations. This move is coming on the heels of a series of steady investments made by our Company towards sustainable manufacturing to achieve our set target of Net Zero emissions by the year 2040,” he said.

“Our commitment to the environment is total. However, we recognize that the goals we have set for ourselves are by no means easy. We therefore need all our stakeholders on board with us on this journey to make the desired change that will positively impact the environment and make a difference,” Seguin added.

In his remark, the Minister of Environment, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi, who was represented by Dr. Salisu Dahiru, Director General of the National Council on Climate Change, commended the contributions of the Coca-Cola System towards environmental sustainability, particularly its ambitious targets to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its operations by the year 2040.

“Interestingly, this target is ten years ahead of several others, including that of the Federal Government of Nigeria. For Nigeria, the target for net zero is to be achieved by 2060 and for NBC to come up with these ambitious targets means a lot of investment and changes in its technology, approach, and resource utilization. This is a big plus for the company and I believe there are opportunities for other companies and industrial magnates to tow this line,” he said.

“This Forum, being the third edition, shows that NBC is not only committed to talking about the climate change discourse but is also taking actions in a sustainable manner. The climate change challenges are enormous and require participation by every sector. We are glad to see the steps being taken by NBC and we hope to continue to partner and increase our collaboration to make more progress.”

In his keynote address, Dr Newton Jibunoh, Founder of Fight Against Desert Encroachment (FADE) lauded NBC for taking decisive actions to address the challenge of climate change through several interventions.

Dr. Jibunoh, popularly known as the desert warrior, noted that collaboration among relevant stakeholders is crucial to mitigating the impact of climate change in the country.

“I must commend NBC for hosting this stakeholder’s forum at a time when half of the global community is experiencing the debilitating impact of climate change. I urge that we must continue to collaborate and make efforts, no matter how little, to address this issue. We must all start taking the needed actions today.”

NBC calls for sustained climate action at Annual Stakeholders Forum
NBC calls for sustained climate action at Annual Stakeholders Forum

The annual NBC Stakeholders’ Forum is designed as a platform for robust and authentic conversations between Nigerian Bottling Company and its valued stakeholders, attracting participants from Regulatory Agencies, relevant MDAs from both the federal and state governments, the diplomatic community, the Academia, Industry Associations, NGOs, consumers, suppliers, and other trade partners. Conceived as part of NBC’s contribution to national development as a responsible organization, the event serves as a platform for robust discourse, exploration of new ideas and knowledge sharing on some of the most important issues facing businesses and communities where it operates.

NBC calls for sustained climate action at Annual Stakeholders Forum
NBC calls for sustained climate action at Annual Stakeholders Forum Pulse Nigeria

This year, the Forum focused on exploring exciting new opportunities to reduce global biodiversity loss, water stress and global greenhouse gas emissions through material efficiency. The event also provided a platform for key stakeholders to broaden climate mitigation initiatives beyond plastic waste recovery, energy efficiency and transition to renewables, and water stewardship.

