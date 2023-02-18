ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Moët & Chandon celebrates Valentine's Day with a toast to love at Lagos' finest restaurants

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyMoët&Chandon

Moët & Chandon celebrates Valentine's Day with a toast to love
Moët & Chandon celebrates Valentine's Day with a toast to love
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Moët & Chandon celebrates Valentine's Day with a toast to love
Moët & Chandon celebrates Valentine's Day with a toast to love Pulse Nigeria

Couples were treated to a carefully curated menu for the day paired with Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial and treated to a night of love and music with performances from Becca and Chike.

Moët & Chandon celebrates Valentine's Day with a toast to love
Moët & Chandon celebrates Valentine's Day with a toast to love Pulse Nigeria
Moët & Chandon celebrates Valentine's Day with a toast to love
Moët & Chandon celebrates Valentine's Day with a toast to love Pulse Nigeria

With over 200 years as the world's most loved champagne brand, Moët & Chandon remains deeply rooted in sharing the magic of champagne.

Moët & Chandon celebrates Valentine's Day with a toast to love
Moët & Chandon celebrates Valentine's Day with a toast to love Pulse Nigeria
Moët & Chandon celebrates Valentine's Day with a toast to love
Moët & Chandon celebrates Valentine's Day with a toast to love Pulse Nigeria

The iconic champagne brand prides itself in its dedication to celebrating life's most precious moments from birthdays to weddings, or even the more intimate moments like Valentine's day.

Moët & Chandon celebrates Valentine's Day with a toast to love
Moët & Chandon celebrates Valentine's Day with a toast to love Pulse Nigeria
Moët & Chandon celebrates Valentine's Day with a toast to love
Moët & Chandon celebrates Valentine's Day with a toast to love Pulse Nigeria

About Moet & Chandon

Founded in 1743, Moët & Chandon is the Maison that contributed to introducing champagne to the world by offering a range of unique wines for every occasion. From the iconic Moët Impérial to the innovative Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial, each champagne dazzles and delights with bright fruitiness, an enticing palate and elegant maturity.

Moët & Chandon has been the champagne of choice to celebrate historical moments or private moments of great personal importance. For each of life's memorable moments, Moët & Chandon has a style of champagne that marks the moment in a unique way.

#FeaturebyMoët&Chandon

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Moët & Chandon celebrates Valentine's Day with a toast to love at Lagos' finest restaurants

Moët & Chandon celebrates Valentine's Day with a toast to love at Lagos' finest restaurants

A Reykjavik Traveler's Guide to dining and lodging like a local

A Reykjavik Traveler's Guide to dining and lodging like a local

What to look for when shopping for weight management supplements

What to look for when shopping for weight management supplements

Feel the love with Crustos this Valentine Season!

Feel the love with Crustos this Valentine Season!

9 tips on how to care for your leather boots

9 tips on how to care for your leather boots

5 fun places to go on a first date besides restaurants

5 fun places to go on a first date besides restaurants

5 household supplies you need before 2023 presidential election

5 household supplies you need before 2023 presidential election

5 famous paintings that have hidden meanings

5 famous paintings that have hidden meanings

7 probiotic foods and why they are good for your gut health

7 probiotic foods and why they are good for your gut health

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Sapeurs impeccably dressed [Kumakonda]

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

Cooking-gas

5 tips to help your cooking gas last longer

3 mistakes to avoid when cooking fried rice

3 mistakes to avoid when cooking fried rice

Here’s what you need to get ahead of the election [Shuttershock]

5 household supplies you need before 2023 presidential election