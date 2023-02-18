Moët & Chandon celebrates Valentine's Day with a toast to love at Lagos' finest restaurants

Pulse Nigeria

Couples were treated to a carefully curated menu for the day paired with Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial and treated to a night of love and music with performances from Becca and Chike.

With over 200 years as the world's most loved champagne brand, Moët & Chandon remains deeply rooted in sharing the magic of champagne.

The iconic champagne brand prides itself in its dedication to celebrating life's most precious moments from birthdays to weddings, or even the more intimate moments like Valentine's day.

About Moet & Chandon

Founded in 1743, Moët & Chandon is the Maison that contributed to introducing champagne to the world by offering a range of unique wines for every occasion. From the iconic Moët Impérial to the innovative Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial, each champagne dazzles and delights with bright fruitiness, an enticing palate and elegant maturity.

Moët & Chandon has been the champagne of choice to celebrate historical moments or private moments of great personal importance. For each of life's memorable moments, Moët & Chandon has a style of champagne that marks the moment in a unique way.