Does mango season make you happy or indifferent? Are you a mango lover or a hater? Well, no matter what you feel about mangoes, there are some pros and cons to eating them and it is left to you to weigh your options and decide if it is worth it.
Mango Szn: Pros and cons of eating mango
It is officially mango season!
Pro
Gets you in the mood
Men, if you want to get frisky, try some mangoes. Mangoes are aphrodisiacs for men, the vitamin E in mango increases sex drive.
Con
Gets stuck in your teeth
Remember when we used to take mangoes until they turned white. There is no way you eat or lick mango, and you won’t have a few strands stuck in your teeth.
Pro
Helps with indigestion
Mangoes break down food and proteins because of the vitamins and fibres it contains.
Con
It makes you purge
I am sure you have memories of having too many mangoes, and your stomach ached. When you take mangoes, you are likely to have diarrhoea.
Pro
Mangoes are delicious
Let’s be honest, mangoes are delicious and succulent. If you do not agree, perhaps your taste buds need help.
Con
Mangoes can be so messy
If you have mangoes in your hands, they will drip and stain your clothes. They also make a lot of flies perch around you.
Pro
They are good for your heart
Mangoes protect your heart by reducing cholesterol levels.
Con
It causes gas
Mangoes can make you feel gassy and bloated.
If you are a mango lover, then do not let the cons deter you from enjoying them. Buy the barely riped mangoes and slice them first before eating. Also, take it in moderation so, you don't purge.
