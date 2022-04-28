RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Mango Szn: Pros and cons of eating mango

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

It is officially mango season!

Mangoes are everywhere right now [Scooper]
Mangoes are everywhere right now [Scooper]

Does mango season make you happy or indifferent? Are you a mango lover or a hater? Well, no matter what you feel about mangoes, there are some pros and cons to eating them and it is left to you to weigh your options and decide if it is worth it.

Recommended articles

Gets you in the mood

Men, if you want to get frisky, try some mangoes. Mangoes are aphrodisiacs for men, the vitamin E in mango increases sex drive.

Gets stuck in your teeth

Remember when we used to take mangoes until they turned white. There is no way you eat or lick mango, and you won’t have a few strands stuck in your teeth.

Mangoes also get spoilt easily [Medicalnewstoday]
Mangoes also get spoilt easily [Medicalnewstoday] Pulse Nigeria

Helps with indigestion

Mangoes break down food and proteins because of the vitamins and fibres it contains.

It makes you purge

I am sure you have memories of having too many mangoes, and your stomach ached. When you take mangoes, you are likely to have diarrhoea.

Mangoes are delicious

Let’s be honest, mangoes are delicious and succulent. If you do not agree, perhaps your taste buds need help.

Mangoes can be so messy

If you have mangoes in your hands, they will drip and stain your clothes. They also make a lot of flies perch around you.

They are good for your heart

Mangoes protect your heart by reducing cholesterol levels.

It causes gas

Mangoes can make you feel gassy and bloated.

If you are a mango lover, then do not let the cons deter you from enjoying them. Buy the barely riped mangoes and slice them first before eating. Also, take it in moderation so, you don't purge.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mango Szn: Pros and cons of eating mango

Mango Szn: Pros and cons of eating mango

Dear women, here's why texting him first isn't bad at all

Dear women, here's why texting him first isn't bad at all

For women: 7 menstrual hygiene tips you need to follow

For women: 7 menstrual hygiene tips you need to follow

Top 5 shocking revelations from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

Top 5 shocking revelations from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

The Real Housewives of Lagos: What we think of their fashion so far

The Real Housewives of Lagos: What we think of their fashion so far

5 comfortable s*x positions during pregnancy

5 comfortable s*x positions during pregnancy

5 causes of dark underarms and how to lighten them

5 causes of dark underarms and how to lighten them

The downside of smoking weed

The downside of smoking weed

How far away should your cell phone be when you sleep?

How far away should your cell phone be when you sleep?

Trending

15 unconventional foods that Nigerians eat

Palm Weevil larvae - Unconventional foods that Nigerians eat

The cultural history of waist beads

The cultural history of waist beads

Do you know about the first and only female Alaafin of Oyo, Orompoto?

Alaafin of the old Oyo Empire [Omo Oodua]

Nigerians in shock as Chicken Republic plans to sell white rice and boiled egg

Chicken Republic's new meal plan [Twitter]