Mango Szn: Pros and cons of eating mango

Pro

Gets you in the mood

Men, if you want to get frisky, try some mangoes. Mangoes are aphrodisiacs for men, the vitamin E in mango increases sex drive.

Con

Gets stuck in your teeth

Remember when we used to take mangoes until they turned white. There is no way you eat or lick mango, and you won’t have a few strands stuck in your teeth.

Pro

Helps with indigestion

Mangoes break down food and proteins because of the vitamins and fibres it contains.

Con

It makes you purge

I am sure you have memories of having too many mangoes, and your stomach ached. When you take mangoes, you are likely to have diarrhoea.

Pro

Mangoes are delicious

Let’s be honest, mangoes are delicious and succulent. If you do not agree, perhaps your taste buds need help.

Con

Mangoes can be so messy

If you have mangoes in your hands, they will drip and stain your clothes. They also make a lot of flies perch around you.

Pro

They are good for your heart

Mangoes protect your heart by reducing cholesterol levels.

Con

It causes gas

Mangoes can make you feel gassy and bloated.