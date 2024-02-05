ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

How to make heart-shaped churros for your boyfriend on Val's Day

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to ditch the conventional box of chocolates and express your love in a more personal, and delicious, manner.

Heart churros
Heart churros

Imagine the look on your boyfriend's face when you serve him homemade heart-shaped churros, crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and sprinkled with a touch of sweetness.

Recommended articles

Not only do these treats taste like love, but they're also a fun way to add a personal touch to your Valentine's celebration. Here's how to whip up this delightful surprise.

Ingredients for heart-shaped churros

  • 1 cup water
  • ¼ cup unsalted butter
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 2 tbsp granulated sugar
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 large eggs
  • ½ tsp vanilla extract
  • Oil for frying
  • For the sugar coating:
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
ADVERTISEMENT

Cooking method

Prepare the churro dough

  • In a medium saucepan, combine 1 cup of water, ¼ cup unsalted butter, ½ tsp salt, and 2 tbsp granulated sugar. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat.
  • Once boiling, reduce the heat to low and stir in 1 cup of all-purpose flour.

Continue stirring vigorously until the mixture forms a ball, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and let it cool for a few minutes.

Add eggs and vanilla

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Beat the eggs one at a time into the dough mixture, ensuring each egg is fully incorporated before adding the next. After all the eggs have been added, stir in ½ tsp vanilla extract. The dough should be smooth and shiny.

Shape the churros

  • Spoon the churro dough into a piping bag fitted with a large star tip. Pipe heart shapes onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.
  • If you're not using a cookie cutter as a guide, pipe the dough into "V" shapes and then press the ends together to form hearts.
  • Freeze for about 30 minutes to help the hearts maintain their shape during frying.

Prepare for frying

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large pan to 375°F (190°C). Make sure there's enough oil so the churros can be completely submerged.
ADVERTISEMENT

Fry the churros

  • Fry the churros in batches, being careful not to overcrowd the pan. Cook until they are golden brown and crispy, about 2 to 4 minutes on each side. Use a slotted spoon to remove the churros and drain them on a paper towel-lined plate.

Coat with sugar

  • Mix ½ cup granulated sugar with 1 tsp ground cinnamon in a shallow dish. Roll the warm churros in the sugar mixture until they are evenly coated.

Serve and enjoy

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Serve the heart-shaped churros warm with your choice of dipping sauces, such as chocolate, caramel, or strawberry sauce.

These heart-shaped churros are a sweet and thoughtful treat to share with your boyfriend on Valentine's Day, showing him just how much you care with every delicious bite.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

All you need to about erections that last longer than 4hrs

All you need to about erections that last longer than 4hrs

How to make heart-shaped churros for your boyfriend on Val's Day

How to make heart-shaped churros for your boyfriend on Val's Day

See the best and worst looks at the 2024 Grammy Awards

See the best and worst looks at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Ayra Starr's outfit steals the spotlight at the 2024 Grammys

Ayra Starr's outfit steals the spotlight at the 2024 Grammys

Culinary mastermind Hilda Baci, announces 2024 new year cooking classes

Culinary mastermind Hilda Baci, announces 2024 new year cooking classes

5 romantic date ideas for a memorable Valentine’s Day

5 romantic date ideas for a memorable Valentine’s Day

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

5 dating mistakes that kill relationships and how to avoid them

5 dating mistakes that kill relationships and how to avoid them

7 must-see art galleries around the world

7 must-see art galleries around the world

Creative and affordable Valentine's Day dates in Lagos

Creative and affordable Valentine's Day dates in Lagos

5 simple tips to charm your way into her life

5 simple tips to charm your way into her life

4 annoying things Ghanaian church ushers do

4 annoying things Ghanaian church ushers do

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gbagyi people

What you should know about Gbagyi people, real owners of Abuja

A teenager sitting on a desk while holding a phone [Image Credit: Cottonbro Studio]

How teenagers navigate the nuances of social media – and what adults can learn

The richest women in Africa

Queens of Cash: The top 5 richest women in Africa

Apple seeds are not exempted [Britannica]

3 common fruits with poisonous seeds