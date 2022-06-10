Libra or Virgo? Serial killer study reveals the most dangerous star signs

UpCounsel.com went through the birth information of over 120 of the world’s most notorious serial killers to find a correlation between star signs and a murderous disposition.

The star signs likely to be serial killers

They found that the star sign with the most serial killers is Sagittarius (those born between November 22 and December 21). 11 of the world's most famous murderers were Sagittarius.

"Some characteristics of this fire sign are tactlessness, unreliability and coldness, so it’s not surprising to see them rank so highly."

"Famous Sagittarius serial killers are Ted Bundy, Richard Cottingham (The Torso Killer) and José Paz Bezerra (The Monster of Morumbi)."

According to UpCounsel, "In joint second are Pisces and Capricorn, each with ten serial killers to their name. Why Pisces? The Pisces sign represents duality and inner struggle, whilst Capricorns are persistent and sensitive. John Wayne Gacy and Richard Ramirez are both Pisces, and Dorothea Puente, one of the only female serial killers on the list, is a Capricorn."

"Interestingly, there is a divide between the colder and warmer months, with a greater majority of serial killers being born between September and March, whilst fewer were born in summer." UpCounsel writes.

The star signs likely to kill more people

Some star signs murder higher numbers of people. The foremost among them is the Aquarius and Libra.

Serial killers from the Aquarius and Libra killers committed an estimated total of 775 murders between nine people, which means each one committed an average of 86 murders.

In second place is Virgo. Virgos averaged a total of 59 murders per person.

According to UpCounsel's research, "Gemini and Scorpio both rank third, averaging 56 murders each. Despite Scorpios murdering nearly double the number of people in total (501 as opposed to 225), each Gemini proved to be just as dangerous as a Scorpio."