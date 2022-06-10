RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Libra or Virgo? Serial killer study reveals the most dangerous star signs

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

What star sign is most likely to be a serial killer?

Some star signs are more dangerous than others [istockphoto]
Some star signs are more dangerous than others [istockphoto]

Star signs are a fun way to categorize people, many people use them to find out about love, wealth and fortune. But do you know star signs can also be used to tell the people with murderous traits?

Recommended articles

UpCounsel.com went through the birth information of over 120 of the world’s most notorious serial killers to find a correlation between star signs and a murderous disposition.

They found that the star sign with the most serial killers is Sagittarius (those born between November 22 and December 21). 11 of the world's most famous murderers were Sagittarius.

"Some characteristics of this fire sign are tactlessness, unreliability and coldness, so it’s not surprising to see them rank so highly."

"Famous Sagittarius serial killers are Ted Bundy, Richard Cottingham (The Torso Killer) and José Paz Bezerra (The Monster of Morumbi)."

Ted Bundy confessed to killing 30 women and having intercourse with their corpse
Ted Bundy confessed to killing 30 women and having intercourse with their corpse BusinessInsider USA Images

According to UpCounsel, "In joint second are Pisces and Capricorn, each with ten serial killers to their name. Why Pisces? The Pisces sign represents duality and inner struggle, whilst Capricorns are persistent and sensitive. John Wayne Gacy and Richard Ramirez are both Pisces, and Dorothea Puente, one of the only female serial killers on the list, is a Capricorn."

"Interestingly, there is a divide between the colder and warmer months, with a greater majority of serial killers being born between September and March, whilst fewer were born in summer." UpCounsel writes.

Some star signs murder higher numbers of people. The foremost among them is the Aquarius and Libra.

Serial killers from the Aquarius and Libra killers committed an estimated total of 775 murders between nine people, which means each one committed an average of 86 murders.

In second place is Virgo. Virgos averaged a total of 59 murders per person.

According to UpCounsel's research, "Gemini and Scorpio both rank third, averaging 56 murders each. Despite Scorpios murdering nearly double the number of people in total (501 as opposed to 225), each Gemini proved to be just as dangerous as a Scorpio."

These could all be coincidental or maybe these are star signs you should not cross.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chaotic life of an HR: The new rules (Ep.28)

Chaotic life of an HR: The new rules (Ep.28)

How African Americans were the worst victims of America's opioid crisis

How African Americans were the worst victims of America's opioid crisis

5 reasons you should marry a Yoruba woman

5 reasons you should marry a Yoruba woman

Libra or Virgo? Serial killer study reveals the most dangerous star signs

Libra or Virgo? Serial killer study reveals the most dangerous star signs

7 colorful festivals across the world

7 colorful festivals across the world

Food cultures from around the world that will give Nigerian mums a headache

Food cultures from around the world that will give Nigerian mums a headache

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes

2 ways to lighten the skin naturally with tomatoes

Here are 5 foods men must eat in order to last longer in bed

Here are 5 foods men must eat in order to last longer in bed

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Trending

Here are 5 African countries with the best roads

Roads

From the Kupe boys to Kelly, Nigerians are obsessed with attractive people dancing

Kelly and the kupe boys are similar [Twitter]

These are the 7 best countries to immigrate to

These are the 7 best countries to immigrate to [FinGlobal]

Was Calabar really the first official capital of Nigeria?

Calabar, the first official capital of Nigeria