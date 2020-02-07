This year's festival will explore the theme, ‘Going out of Bounds' and will feature over 120 events – drama, opera, dance, comedy, and spoken word and evening events of karaoke, comedy, music performances and disco.

There will be side attractions to include the famous LTF Leisure Market bringing together vendors providing food, art and crafts, and services for the pleasure of attendants (families included) of the Festival.

There will also be learning opportunities with workshops and panel discussions included in festival activities for talent development.

Lagos Theatre Festival 2020 themed "Going Out Of Bound" to hold February 27th-1st March

During a press conference held on Monday, 20th of January, 2020, at Freedom Park, Lagos, the chairman of LTF Foundation Olasupo Shasore (SAN) revealed that the festival is aimed at portraying Lagos as the home of artistic expressions.

This year's edition, in partnership with the British Council, is aimed at exceeding bounds.

The Festival Executive Director, Bikiya Graham-Douglas shared that LTF remains focused on creating opportunities for upcoming performing artists through its site-specific scope of presentations outside the traditional theatre. “This festival will create platforms for many. We want local and international production companies to see the Lagos Theatre Festival as a hub that fosters exchange and collaborations while telling our stories and promoting our culture”

The Artistic Director, Lydia Idakula-Sobogun added that the event will bring together shows and events by over 45 production companies from home and abroad selected specifically to suit this year's theme “Going out of Bounds” and the selection was made from over three hundred entries for LTF2020.

Festival tickets are available for purchase on Ariiya Tickets, www.lagostheatrefestival.org, and Freedom Park Lagos.

Tickets prices range from N2,000 to N10,000 with limited festival passes available at N10,000 and N25,000.

About Lagos Theatre Festival

The festival was founded by British Council in 2013 as part of its ambitions of fostering exchange, collaboration and strengthening relationships between Nigerian and British artists through the presentation of high quality Nigerian and British theatre.

Lagos Theatre Festival (LTF) is the largest performing arts festival in Nigeria and indeed West Africa. It was created to promote theatre in unconventional spaces. Through the festival, theatre-makers and producers are supported to expand their practice beyond traditional theatre spaces by creating work that responds to any given space.

The Festival is now managed by the Lagos Theatre Festival Foundation, a not-for-profit organization. The foundation is run by a Board of Directors including Olasupo Shasore SAN, Ajoke Jacobs, Tosin Oshinowo, David Evans, Bolanle Austen-Peters and Ojoma Ochai.

Since its inception in 2013, Lagos Theatre Festival has hosted 6 festivals, with 260 productions, 50 workshops, and over 420 shows. We have reached 42,800 physically and over 770 million online.

