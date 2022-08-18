RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Ladies, 5 foods to avoid during your period

Elizabeth Omo

If you constantly deal with cramps and other forms of discomfort while menstruating, you might want to stay away from certain food types.

Ladies, 5 foods to avoid during your period
Ladies, 5 foods to avoid during your period

Ladies, we all know that our bodies react differently to menstruation. While some might not feel any type of discomfort, others experience it in different forms, such as abdominal cramps, headaches, backaches, nausea, bloating, and the likes. Sadly, you can hardly predict how you’ll feel.

While you might not be able to predict or prevent some of these reactions, you can reduce the extent of discomfort that you’re likely to experience by staying away from certain types of food during your period.

While red meat is a good source of protein and iron for your body, it’s high in prostaglandins, a chemical compound produced by your body while on your period.

This compound makes it easy for your uterus to contract so that it can get rid of the uterine lining, resulting in your menstrual flow. However, the side effect of excess prostaglandins is menstrual cramps.

Red meat
Red meat ece-auto-gen

For some people, eating spicy foods may not be a problem but for others, it is. Spicy food has a way of upsetting their stomach which can lead to certain discomfort like diarrhea and nausea.

So, if you’re one of those whose stomach isn’t particularly receptive to spicy foods, then eating it while on your period might not be a good idea.

Spicy food(guardian)
Spicy food(guardian) Foods to avoid when you have UTI Pulse Live Kenya

Processed foods are high in sodium and excess intake can lead to water retention, which, in turn, leads to bloating. This is likely to cause more damage during your period.

So, you might want to stay away from salty foods and processed foods to avoid this.

Processed foods
Processed foods Pulse Nigeria

If you easily get moody or depressed when you are menstruating, it’d be wise to stay away from sugar.

Have you ever heard the words sugar rush? It’s a situation where your body experiences a spike in energy levels as a result of increased sugar consumption.

However, this spike is usually followed by a crash, which is known to cause mood swings. So, avoiding sugar or excess consumption during your period will help you feel better.

Sugary-foods
Sugary-foods ece-auto-gen

Excess fats can interfere with your hormones, which can lead to inflammation and period pain. So why not save all the yummy fries for later.

Fatty foods
Fatty foods Ben Gilbert/Insider
Elizabeth Omo I am a content writer with a goal to transform boring lifestyle blogs into topics of interest via storytelling. I like to describe myself as a curious and self-motivated storyteller.
Our newsletter gives you access to a curated selection of the most important stories daily.
By subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ladies, 5 foods to avoid during your period

Ladies, 5 foods to avoid during your period

Top 7 foods that fight STDs

Top 7 foods that fight STDs

Snail slime as moisturizer? Don't sleep on this skincare hack

Snail slime as moisturizer? Don't sleep on this skincare hack

Dying is illegal in these 7 places

Dying is illegal in these 7 places

All you need to know about the Magun charm phenomenon

All you need to know about the Magun charm phenomenon

Girl Code: 5 unwritten rules of female friendships

Girl Code: 5 unwritten rules of female friendships

These 7 beautiful places in Lagos are exactly what you need to make your Instagram page pop

These 7 beautiful places in Lagos are exactly what you need to make your Instagram page pop

5 Benefits of cooking outdoors

5 Benefits of cooking outdoors

5 major differences between side chicks and side guys

5 major differences between side chicks and side guys

Trending

What you should not do while visiting the Benin palace

You should not do any of these while visiting Oba of Benin's palace

Graffiti exhibition in Lagos [The NET ng]

These 7 beautiful places in Lagos are exactly what you need to make your Instagram page pop

These are the 7 best countries to immigrate to [FinGlobal]

These are the 7 best countries to immigrate to

Why you should start using onion water now! [Ohamsgist]

Onion Water: Why you should start using this now!