Ladies, we all know that our bodies react differently to menstruation. While some might not feel any type of discomfort, others experience it in different forms, such as abdominal cramps, headaches, backaches, nausea, bloating, and the likes. Sadly, you can hardly predict how you’ll feel.
Ladies, 5 foods to avoid during your period
If you constantly deal with cramps and other forms of discomfort while menstruating, you might want to stay away from certain food types.
While you might not be able to predict or prevent some of these reactions, you can reduce the extent of discomfort that you’re likely to experience by staying away from certain types of food during your period.
Red meat
While red meat is a good source of protein and iron for your body, it’s high in prostaglandins, a chemical compound produced by your body while on your period.
This compound makes it easy for your uterus to contract so that it can get rid of the uterine lining, resulting in your menstrual flow. However, the side effect of excess prostaglandins is menstrual cramps.
Spicy foods
For some people, eating spicy foods may not be a problem but for others, it is. Spicy food has a way of upsetting their stomach which can lead to certain discomfort like diarrhea and nausea.
So, if you’re one of those whose stomach isn’t particularly receptive to spicy foods, then eating it while on your period might not be a good idea.
Processed foods
Processed foods are high in sodium and excess intake can lead to water retention, which, in turn, leads to bloating. This is likely to cause more damage during your period.
So, you might want to stay away from salty foods and processed foods to avoid this.
Sugar
If you easily get moody or depressed when you are menstruating, it’d be wise to stay away from sugar.
Have you ever heard the words sugar rush? It’s a situation where your body experiences a spike in energy levels as a result of increased sugar consumption.
However, this spike is usually followed by a crash, which is known to cause mood swings. So, avoiding sugar or excess consumption during your period will help you feel better.
Excess fatty foods
Excess fats can interfere with your hormones, which can lead to inflammation and period pain. So why not save all the yummy fries for later.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng