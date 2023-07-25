Knorr Jollof Fest sparks renewed love for Jollof in Nigerians

The second edition of the festival, which was held on 23 July 2023 at Muri Okunola Park, was an exhilarating event for Nigerian food lovers as they experienced filling satisfaction from Nigeria's most popular food - Jollof.

Pulse Nigeria

The rain may have come down, but it couldn't wash away the enthusiasm and happiness that filled Muri Okunola Park during this exciting event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Not only did attendees get to enjoy incredibly rich and aromatic variations of Jollof Rice, but Chef Cupid, Chef Fregz, Chef Derin and Chef Roux also showed the attendees how to make one - through their master class, giving the audience a detailed step-by-step guide that would help them make this mouth-watering delicacy in their various homes.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

With Tobi Bakre and Kaylah Oniwo as hosts, Knorr ensured the second edition of the festival was bigger and better, as every moment was filled with food, recipes and fun.

Pulse Nigeria

The day's excitement didn't end there as attendees participated in engaging activities, like dance competitions, treasure hunts, singing competitions and several games like sip and paint, pinball, chess etc., leaving food lovers delighted.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

There was also a showcase of varieties of cooking herbs for nutritious and healthy meals in the Eat For Good garden.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

So, until the next Knorr Jollof Fest, let the taste and good nutrition of Jollof Rice at the Knorr Jollof Fest linger, as a reminder of the delightful memories created under the raindrops and the promise of many more great moments with Knorr.

ADVERTISEMENT

---