Knorr brings Knorr Jollof fest to Jollof lovers nationwide

Knorr will be using the Fest to promote its ‘Eat For Good’ campaign, incorporating healthy, nutritious and tasty recipes into the event and promoting sustainable eating amongst Nigerians.
Knorr Jollof fest celebrates Nigerian food culture this July!

While many will debunk this statement, did we say debunk? No. Many will fight (sounds better) this statement, claiming their home country as the place which birthed, nursed and spread the gospel of Jollof.

Nigerians and Ghanaians, for instance, have been in a Jollof war for years. Just in case you have no idea how intense the war was, you could not ever say to Nigerian ears something along the lines of ‘Ghana jollof is the best’, because trust us, even if that individual has never tasted Ghanaian jollof in their life, you were definitely for it.

Thankfully, the first Knorr Jollof fest put an end to the Jollof war, saying “Every plate of jollof counts as long as it is made with Knorr, you can experience the goodness of this great meal in different ways”.

In Knorr Jollof Fest, get ready to experience a myriad of sensations as your taste buds will come alive with tasty, healthy and nutritious meals.
Whether Jollof originated from Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana or even the moon, what can most assuredly be said is that Jollof has become an internationally acclaimed dish that has come to an eternal rest among the local dishes of Nigerians. We simply love Jollof!

Knorr, Nigeria’s leading seasoning brand, recognising this love for the delicacy, decided to create a special day for Jollof lovers across the country to gather and celebrate the ultimate dish loved by all- Jollof.

This year, the Knorr Jollof Fest is coming bigger and better, happening live on the 23rd of July, 2023 at Muri Okunola park, Lagos, Nigeria, the fest promises to be a compendium of fun, excitement and games as influencers bring their vibe and popular chefs create delectable Jollof dishes while also anchoring masterclasses that will teach attendees how to take the magic to their kitchens.

Knorr will also be using the Fest to promote its ‘Eat For Good’ campaign, incorporating healthy, nutritious and tasty recipes into the event and promoting sustainable eating amongst Nigerians.

Get ready to experience a myriad of sensations, at Knorr Jollof Fest, as your taste buds come alive with tasty, healthy and nutritious meals. Mark your calendars, and come ready to experience the good Jollof!

To register to attend the event, click here.

