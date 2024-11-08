KFC introduces Naija flavours & affordable value meal to delight Nigerian taste buds

KFC Nigeria is excited to announce the launch of the New Naija Flavours, specially designed to cater to the unique taste preferences of Nigerians as part of their continued commitment to offering meals that resonate with local taste buds.

This new range of delicious offerings includes the Suya Zinger, Pepe Zinger, and Suya Chicken.

The Suya Zinger is a variant of the Classic Zinger Burger, with the Yaji spice, giving it a distinct Naija flavour. The Pepe Zinger takes the Classic Zinger Burger up a notch with pepper spice, while the Suya Chicken is a variant of the Hot & Crispy Chicken, with suya sprinkles giving a burst of that Naija Suya flavor to every bite.

The introduction of these new offerings depicts KFC’s dedication to continually connecting with Nigerian consumers by offering products that are not just globally recognized but locally relevant.

In addition to these exciting new menu options, KFC also offers Streetwise 1500, an option designed to offer customers the classic KFC experience without breaking the bank. This value meal includes one regular Spicy Rice and two Zinger Wings, allowing Nigerians to indulge in their favorite KFC meals at a price point that aligns with their budgets in a time when consumers are increasingly conscious of their spending.

The New Naija Flavours and the Streetwise 1500 meal are available at all KFC outlets nationwide.

