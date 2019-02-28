Social media and the internet created jobs by making reach and interconnectivity easier. When Nigerian creatives created the #WeAreNigerianCreatives in 2018, it gained a few of them jobs and aided their popularity in their choses fields.

To get visible from the haystack of equally talented creatives, Nigerian creatives – and creatives of all kinds all over the world – paint their favourite celebrities and post on social media platforms; usually Twitter, with the caption, 'Please retweet till (for example) Kevin Hart sees it.' In very few instances, the celebrities see and appreciate the work.

But yesterday, February 27, 2019, Nigerian artist, Eli Yusuf Sarki also known as Eli Waduba, who uses the Twitter account, @EWaduba got the job of a lifetime.

Around 4:17 pm, he posted his completed portrait of American comedian, actor and entrepreneur, Kevin Hart on Twitter with the caption, “My name is Eli Waduba Yusuf Am a Nigerian, based in kaduna. Am a hyperrealism PENCIL Artist, I hope to become like @Harinzeyart. Please Retweet, let @KevinHart4real see it, thank you.”

A little over one hour later, his dream came true. The actor replied his message as the stars aligned further. Hart expressed an interest in buying the work and even commissioned three other paintings of some his – unnamed – celebrity friends.

Hart wrote, “I see it and I want to purchase it...I also want to support you and your amazing talent by giving you a fee to do a pencil drawing of 3 of my celebrity friends that I can gift it to. DM your info and let’s get to work!”

But before then, Hart had put out word to get Waduba's Twitter handle after multiple people kept tagging him to versions of the painting.

Since yesterday, Twitter has been swell with reactions and messages for Waduba.