ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

JOKA.NG takes attendees on an Out-of-Space journey with Games and Genres

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyTHEJOKA.NG

'Games and Genre' festival by THE JOKA.NG took place at the iconic Freedom Park Lagos, setting a new standard for entertainment and music events.
'Games and Genre' festival by THE JOKA.NG took place at the iconic Freedom Park Lagos, setting a new standard for entertainment and music events.

Recommended articles

With over 500 attendees, a diverse range of games, captivating music, and non-stop excitement, this event left an unforgettable mark on its audience.

The festival opened its doors at 10 AM with a glamorous black carpet event, hosted by the charismatic Brilla. Alongside the array of games guests were treated to delightful music, ice cream, popcorn, candy floss, and refreshing drinks sponsored by Flying Fish. Our vendors offered a variety of affordable treats to keep the audience satisfied throughout the day.

The festival opened its doors at 10 AM with a glamorous black carpet event, hosted by the charismatic Brilla
The festival opened its doors at 10 AM with a glamorous black carpet event, hosted by the charismatic Brilla Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
With over 500 attendees, a diverse range of games, captivating music, and non-stop excitement, this event left an unforgettable mark on its audience.
With over 500 attendees, a diverse range of games, captivating music, and non-stop excitement, this event left an unforgettable mark on its audience. Pulse Nigeria

Attendees also had the chance to win exciting prizes from our generous partners, including Enterscale, Mooyi Rewards, Zenith Bank, Nutzy Peanut Butter, Gadgetronics, and the event's host, THE JOKA.NG, through a series of engaging competitions.

Sarah, a gaming enthusiast, exclaimed, "Games and Genre brought my childhood back to life with all those board games and VR experiences. Can't wait for the next one!"

It's evident that anticipation for the next 'Games and Genre' festival is already building, and THE JOKA.NG is poised to deliver another Out of Space experience.
It's evident that anticipation for the next 'Games and Genre' festival is already building, and THE JOKA.NG is poised to deliver another "Out of Space" experience. Pulse Nigeria
A gaming enthusiast, exclaimed, Games and Genre brought my childhood back to life with all those board games and VR experiences. Can't wait for the next one!
A gaming enthusiast, exclaimed, "Games and Genre brought my childhood back to life with all those board games and VR experiences. Can't wait for the next one!" Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The music session, anchored by the versatile The Edo Boy, was nothing short of spectacular, featuring mesmerizing performances by magician YungMiddy and musical talents such as; Kargo, Mako, PricelessAy, Vinny, SonHofMhercy, DjKlesh, FoluBeatz, DahCoaster, Dhammey, and D'spyce. The music session culminated in an electrifying live band performance by EasyBest.

With over 500 attendees, a diverse range of games, captivating music, and non-stop excitement, this event left an unforgettable mark on its audience.
With over 500 attendees, a diverse range of games, captivating music, and non-stop excitement, this event left an unforgettable mark on its audience. Pulse Nigeria
The music session, anchored by the versatile The Edo Boy, was nothing short of spectacular.
The music session, anchored by the versatile The Edo Boy, was nothing short of spectacular. Pulse Nigeria

David, a music lover, shared, "The music lineup and the live band was incredible and unique. I danced my heart out! Can we skip to the next one, please?"

Babatunde Lawal, the founder and CEO of THE JOKA.NG, expressed his gratitude, stating, "I'm thrilled by the success of the inaugural 'Games and Genre' festival. We aimed to create an unforgettable experience, and it's clear from the attendees' reactions that we've achieved that. We're committed to making the next edition even more remarkable."

ADVERTISEMENT
It's evident that anticipation for the next 'Games and Genre' festival is already building, and THE JOKA.NG is poised to deliver another Out of Space experience.
It's evident that anticipation for the next 'Games and Genre' festival is already building, and THE JOKA.NG is poised to deliver another "Out of Space" experience. Pulse Nigeria
Even as attendees boarded the return buses, the vibrant atmosphere continued to resonate in every corner.
Even as attendees boarded the return buses, the vibrant atmosphere continued to resonate in every corner. Pulse Nigeria

As the clock struck 8:00 PM, the festival reluctantly came to a close, leaving the audience craving for more. Even as attendees boarded the return buses, the vibrant atmosphere continued to resonate in every corner. It's evident that anticipation for the next 'Games and Genre' festival is already building, and THE JOKA.NG is poised to deliver another "Out of Space" experience.

Games and Genre' festival is aimed to create an unforgettable experience.
Games and Genre' festival is aimed to create an unforgettable experience. Pulse Nigeria
Our vendors offered a variety of affordable treats to keep the audience satisfied throughout the day.
Our vendors offered a variety of affordable treats to keep the audience satisfied throughout the day. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
THE JOKA.NG is poised to deliver another Out of Space experience.
THE JOKA.NG is poised to deliver another "Out of Space" experience. Pulse Nigeria

For media inquiries and additional information, please contact: events@thejoka.com.ng, or visit our website.

---

#FeaturebyTHEJOKA.NG

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JOKA.NG takes attendees on an Out-of-Space journey with Games and Genres

JOKA.NG takes attendees on an Out-of-Space journey with Games and Genres

3 easy ways you can increase your daily protein intake

3 easy ways you can increase your daily protein intake

Top 5 Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s outfits during the BBNaija All Stars season

Top 5 Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s outfits during the BBNaija All Stars season

Unleashing the Maverick Spirit: Glenfiddich celebrates bold futures & Nigerian dream

Unleashing the Maverick Spirit: Glenfiddich celebrates bold futures & Nigerian dream

How Nigerians dressed during the 1960 independence, according to Chat GPT

How Nigerians dressed during the 1960 independence, according to Chat GPT

Nigerian excellence through the lens of Anny Robert in collaboration with Johnnie Walker

Nigerian excellence through the lens of Anny Robert in collaboration with Johnnie Walker

Here's why guinea fowls make great security guards

Here's why guinea fowls make great security guards

5 cute animals that are actually dangerous

5 cute animals that are actually dangerous

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Sarah Jakes Roberts stuns in Nigerian fashion brands for ministration in Lagos

Sarah Jakes Roberts stuns in Nigerian fashion brands for ministration in Lagos

Aside from smoking and drinking, these factors could be damaging your kidneys

Aside from smoking and drinking, these factors could be damaging your kidneys

Burna Boy and 4 other Nigerians shaping the global fashion industry - BOF

Burna Boy and 4 other Nigerians shaping the global fashion industry - BOF

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

Ronaldo did not chase me out of Al Nassr — Vincent Aboubakar

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star celebrates Nigerian Independence Day

Bukayo Saka: Arsenal star celebrates Nigerian Independence Day

Osimhen can succeed Messi, Ronaldo — Jose Peseiro

Osimhen can succeed Messi, Ronaldo — Jose Peseiro

Super Falcons: Alozie, Plumptre lead Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebrations

Super Falcons: Alozie, Plumptre lead Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebrations

Napoli social media executive resigns amidst Osimhen TikTok saga

Napoli social media executive resigns amidst Osimhen TikTok saga

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria boasts lots of delectable dishes [Face2face African]

3 food items legal in Nigeria but banned abroad

Ancient Rome was wild [viatemporis]

The wild sex and sexual practices of ancient Rome

Masa is quite straightforward to prepare [TheGuardian]

How to make 'masa' or rice cakes, a Nigerian Hausa delicacy

Consider getting a guinea fowl on your property today [Kiwi Gardener]

Here's why guinea fowls make great security guards