JOKA.NG takes attendees on an Out-of-Space journey with Games and Genres

With over 500 attendees, a diverse range of games, captivating music, and non-stop excitement, this event left an unforgettable mark on its audience.

The festival opened its doors at 10 AM with a glamorous black carpet event, hosted by the charismatic Brilla. Alongside the array of games guests were treated to delightful music, ice cream, popcorn, candy floss, and refreshing drinks sponsored by Flying Fish. Our vendors offered a variety of affordable treats to keep the audience satisfied throughout the day.

Attendees also had the chance to win exciting prizes from our generous partners, including Enterscale, Mooyi Rewards, Zenith Bank, Nutzy Peanut Butter, Gadgetronics, and the event's host, THE JOKA.NG, through a series of engaging competitions.

Sarah, a gaming enthusiast, exclaimed, "Games and Genre brought my childhood back to life with all those board games and VR experiences. Can't wait for the next one!"

The music session, anchored by the versatile The Edo Boy, was nothing short of spectacular, featuring mesmerizing performances by magician YungMiddy and musical talents such as; Kargo, Mako, PricelessAy, Vinny, SonHofMhercy, DjKlesh, FoluBeatz, DahCoaster, Dhammey, and D'spyce. The music session culminated in an electrifying live band performance by EasyBest.

David, a music lover, shared, "The music lineup and the live band was incredible and unique. I danced my heart out! Can we skip to the next one, please?"

Babatunde Lawal, the founder and CEO of THE JOKA.NG, expressed his gratitude, stating, "I'm thrilled by the success of the inaugural 'Games and Genre' festival. We aimed to create an unforgettable experience, and it's clear from the attendees' reactions that we've achieved that. We're committed to making the next edition even more remarkable."

As the clock struck 8:00 PM, the festival reluctantly came to a close, leaving the audience craving for more. Even as attendees boarded the return buses, the vibrant atmosphere continued to resonate in every corner. It's evident that anticipation for the next 'Games and Genre' festival is already building, and THE JOKA.NG is poised to deliver another "Out of Space" experience.

For media inquiries and additional information, please contact: events@thejoka.com.ng, or visit our website.

