Jameson’s Alte April: Here’s all that you missed!

The goal of this month-long campaign was to celebrate the burgeoning Nigerian sub-culture – dubbed “Alte” – which describes a lifestyle of staying true to one’s self and not conforming to the rules of the mainstream. The movement is being championed by emerging creative leaders who are pioneering innovative styles in fashion, music, and lifestyle.

Committed to widening the circle by creating moments of true connections that make the world feel like a smaller place, Jameson teamed up with numerous lifestyle and entertainment platforms to create a series of immersive events where people could vibe and connect over its smooth whiskey!

Here’s how some of the experiences went down!

Brunch Out with FOMO: What better way to spend your day than on a rooftop with friends sipping cocktails, playing games like Whiskey Pong, Foosball, or Jenga, and listening to great music?

Jameson teamed up with FOMO Lagos to provide attendees with a full day of conviviality at the Atmosphere Rooftop in Lekki phase 1. Guests were treated to platters of delicious small chops that were paired perfectly with refreshing Jameson cocktails!

Alte Culture Fest: Jameson supported event-planning company, Q21, on their maiden edition of “Alte Culture Fest”. This festival provided a social space for unique and like-minded youth to enjoy the music, fashion, and freedom of self-expression the Alte movement is proudly known for. The event featured electrifying music performances from Wurld, Pretty Boy D-O, Wavy the Creator, Lady Donli, and Falana, amongst others.

Homecoming: This year, Homecoming made a comeback in Lagos! Held over the Easter weekend, the festival celebrated Africa’s alternative youth through streetwear pop-ups, panel discussions, and a thrilling live music show. Jameson bars were present at all Homecoming events, providing Homecoming guests from all over the world with the brand’s signature JSL cocktails.

Homecoming attendees enjoyed debut performances from UK acts such as Central Cee and Arrdee, fast-rising Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif, and homegrown faves like Teezee, Rema, BOJ, BNXN, Asake, and Fave.

A Night with Made Kuti: Jameson was spotted on the mainland at the legendary African Shrine to support Made Kuti. Guests were entertained with amazing live music from Made Kuti and his band as well as Afro-fusion singer/songwriter, Lojay.

Around the World with the AJs: Drawing menu inspirations from Japan, Nigeria, America, Jamaica, and Mexico, the chef duo - Ajoke and Ajemina - treated guests to delectable gourmet meals that were perfectly paired with Jameson cocktails.

The space was transformed into a cozy picnic set-up with comfy Jameson branded stools and cocktail tables scattered around. There was also a bucking machine and other garden games to work out the calories. Ultimately, it was an amazing day of good vibes, Really good food, and great drinks.

Gbagada Express Listening Party: Afro-fusion artiste and one of the founding fathers of the Alte movement, BOJ, invited fans, family, and friends to listen to his newly released album, “Gbagada Express”. The event which was held at Grey Matter in VI, as well as a secret location in Accra, Ghana, saw guests bopping to tracks off the album while sipping on some JSLs.

The album features some of the most commercially successful acts in Nigeria like Buju (BNXN), Davido, Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi, Fireboy, as well as top acts from Ghana like Joey B, Darkovibes, Kofi Jamar, Amaraae, and the UK - Enny. The caliber of collaborators on BOJ’s album signifies how consistency, staying true to oneself, and being confident in your art will eventually pay off. BOJ embodies what the Jameson brand is all about, so of course Jameson was in the building serving cocktails to toast to his music achievement.

Arrested by Love Limited Edition Bottle Release: To celebrate his latest EP “Arrested by Love”, Jameson globally recognized Teezee by exclusively producing a limited-edition bottle that was designed with his tracklist. Teezee, the brand’s foremost ambassador in Nigeria, also hosted a listening party for this EP launch, with Jameson as a sponsor.

Jameson remains one of the foremost supporters of the Alte movement in Nigeria and is proud of how far some of its creators such as Teezee, Boj, and the host of many outstanding individuals within the community, have come today.

Indeed, Jameson’s Alte April will go down in the books as a month of pure, alternative vibes! As the movement continues to flourish, Jameson is excited to continue to support the journey. We are counting down till the next experience. Until next year…

