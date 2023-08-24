Jagun Jagun comes to Veritasi Homes in an epic celebration of excellence.

The event which was tagged ‘Meet-the-Stars’, had the likes of Femi Adebayo, the prolific producer who played the role of Ogundiji, the fearsome warrior; Fathia Balogun - a seasoned veteran of the screen who put up an excellent performance as the wife of Ogundiji; Ibrahim Yekini Itele - the powerful Gbogunmi who was depicted as a warrior with a heart and the delectable Bimbo Ademoye, a fans favourite who took on the role of Gbogunmi’s wife, in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Nola Adetola the Chief Executive Officer of Veritasi Homes was quick to throw a spotlight on the innovative thinking, depth and development that have characterised the Nollywood industry in the last few years.

According to him, "Excellence is not something you can hide, it always shines through. As a brand that is committed to excellence, we at Veritasi are passionate about exceptional and creative works, either in architecture, art or music and entertainment, that keep pushing the frontiers of possibility and help to tell our stories as Africans.

"There is no doubt that the movie and entertainment industry in Nigeria today is one of the most vibrant in the last decades, with outstanding and innovative developments that have positioned Nollywood as the second-largest in the world in terms of output, turning out over 2,500 movies each year.

"Thanks to movies like Jagun Jagun and others, that keep raising the bar for excellence in Africa and it is for this purpose we thought it necessary to celebrate such extraordinary story telling and breathtaking performance.”

The cast were not only giving a special Veritasi treat which included experiencing the brand’s hospitality, but also, they were recognised for their outstanding performance in the movie - Jagun Jagun, with an Award of Excellence’.

While handing over the awards, Mr. Tobi Yusuf, Head of Marketing and Communications for Veritasi Homes admonished the cast to keep raising the bar for excellence and not be comfortable with the norm.

The star-studded movie which was released about two weeks ago, was reported to have made the Top-10 trending movies on Netflix in over eighteen countries - a record-breaking feat for a Nollywood Yoruba Movie.

Veritasi Homes & Property Limited is Africa’s fastest-growing real estate development company disrupting the industry by providing world-class, innovative, value-driven properties and exceptional living spaces in choice locations.

