ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Is cooking at home cheaper or more expensive than buying already cooked meals?

Temi Iwalaiye

Cooking at home or ordering food? Which is the cheaper option?

Which is the cheapest? [Healthline,guardianng,reviewusa]
Which is the cheapest? [Healthline,guardianng,reviewusa]

There is rice at home is a common saying to curb wasteful spending that comes from ordering out, but is it true?

Recommended articles

In this article, we will attempt to break down the pros and cons of cooking or ordering out in Nigeria.

Should you cook at home? [Healthline]
Should you cook at home? [Healthline] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

To cook at home, you need some fundamentals without which your cooking is impossible.

Cooking gas, seasoning cubes, spices, onions, pepper and tomato paste, groundnut oil, and palm oil. These basics are all between ₦3,000 - ₦10,000 (depending on the gas you use and family size). Once you buy them, they can last you about a month.

After which you have to buy rice, spaghetti, garri, beans, semo and yams. You can spend anything from ₦20,000 - ₦100,000 on them depending on the size of the family.

Then there are proteins like meat, fish, eggs or chicken. You can buy these once a week and they would cost you between ₦500 (for fish and some eggs) and ₦5,000 (for chickens).

Now let’s break it down, you can spend if you cook for just yourself is ₦20,000 (the lowest) or about ₦130,000 (the highest) -if you are a big family and you want to eat well.

ADVERTISEMENT
Buying food from roadside vendors [Guardiannigeria]
Buying food from roadside vendors [Guardiannigeria] Pulse Nigeria

If you buy food from roadside vendors, a plate of rice can be either ₦100 or ₦200, one meat is ₦100 or ₦50, eggs are ₦100, fishes are ₦100 or ₦200 and plantains are 3 for ₦50.

If you buy three spoons of rice and one meat, that is ₦700 (without a pack). If you eat two times a day, that’s ₦1,400. In a month that’s ₦42,000. The price is multiplied exponentially if there are two, three or four members of the family.

Solid food can be cheaper, you can spend between ₦200 - ₦500 on solid food from roadside vendors.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are ordering food from places like Chicken Republic and The Place, you will spend ₦1,500 - ₦2,000 on average. If you order food twice a day, in a month, that’s ₦90,000 or ₦120,000.

Ordering using apps [Reviewusa]
Ordering using apps [Reviewusa] Pulse Nigeria

Gourmet restaurants charge about ₦10,000 to ₦15,000 per meal.

Nigerians have an average salary of ₦30,000 and spend more than half of their income on food because of rising food prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

What we can see is, cooking for yourself can be slightly lower than ordering out or buying food from roadside vendors, but if you stay alone, buying food from roadside vendors might be cheaper and less stressful for you.

However, if you have a family, it’s expensive to always buy food from roadside vendors or fast food restaurants. However, buying from fast food chains and restaurants is the most expensive route.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Is cooking at home cheaper or more expensive than buying already cooked meals?

Is cooking at home cheaper or more expensive than buying already cooked meals?

Who wore it best? Ayra Starr, Enioluwa and Wisdom Kaye in viral red boots

Who wore it best? Ayra Starr, Enioluwa and Wisdom Kaye in viral red boots

3 types of gym equipment that are dirtier than a toilet seat

3 types of gym equipment that are dirtier than a toilet seat

Why people enjoy choking during s*x

Why people enjoy choking during s*x

The best ways to reach a woman’s G-spot

The best ways to reach a woman’s G-spot

University of Oxford Master's scholarships for international students

University of Oxford Master's scholarships for international students

Top 5 celebrity mommy and me pictures

Top 5 celebrity mommy and me pictures

Rating Enioluwa's 9 looks with viral red mschf boots

Rating Enioluwa's 9 looks with viral red mschf boots

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Olar Folami

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Olar Folami

Mother’s Day: 5 women who lost their mums tell us what they miss about them

Mother’s Day: 5 women who lost their mums tell us what they miss about them

Mother's Day: 10 relatable things every Nigerian mother has said and done

Mother's Day: 10 relatable things every Nigerian mother has said and done

40 best Mother’s Day quotes of all time

40 best Mother’s Day quotes of all time

Pulse Sports

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Aba [pinterest]

5 most beautiful churches in Nigeria

The scars are called marks of love [Flickr]

Meet the Ethiopian tribe where women are brutally flogged as they compete for love and marriage

[The Guardian Nigeria]

Here are 5 side-effects of eating beans

Pap or Akamu

3 popular Nigerian foods that are difficult to prepare