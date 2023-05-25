Indomie adds flavour to the AMVCAs 2023: Lights, Camera.. Flavors!

It brought about an explosion of glitz, pizzaz, and deliciousness never seen before as Indomie, the nation's favorite noodle brand, was an exclusive sponsor, adding its savory flavors to the star-studded affair.

This year's AMVCAs showcased not only the finest in the game but also the delectable delights of Indomie, leaving attendees craving for more.

The Opening Night/Cultural Day of the AMVCAs kicked off with a burst of African culture, showcasing and celebrating the wealth of African tradition. From mesmerizing dance performances to captivating runway shows, attendees were immersed in the vibrant tapestry of African heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a yummy twist, Indomie's irresistible Crayfish Chicken, Chicken Pepe soup, and Jollof Chicken flavors joined the celebration, offering a taste of comfort and nostalgia that perfectly complemented the cultural spectacle.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

But that wasn't all, as Indomie had more surprises on their menu. Indomie didn't stop at just treating taste buds; they set up a photo booth that became one of the hottest spots at the event. Attendees flocked to the booth, capturing memorable moments and expressing their love for Indomie and their favorite movies.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The second day doubled as the Fashion Night/Nominees Gala, and although fashion was the focus of the day, what’s fashion without flavors?

While African designers unleashed their creative prowess and dazzled the red carpet in a frenzy of exquisite creations, the noodles giant, Indomie Nigeria, treated the entire gathering to its yummy flavors - like a culinary show of its own.

Displaying an array of mouthwatering flavors with artistic flair, and giving beautiful keepsakes of Indomie flavors to always remember the event by.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Finally, the wait was over, and the much-anticipated award ceremony arrived, leaving attendees on the edge of their seats.

The stage was set with different performers, including the Queen of Afrobeats - Tiwa Savage, wowing the audience with incredible performances. As winners took their well-deserved bows, acceptance speeches echoed through the hall, including Tobi Bakre, who won the Indomie Nigeria-sponsored Best Actor category at the AMVCAs 2023.

The noodle giant did not leave any stone unturned but rather added a delicious twist to the celebration with its movie-like photobooth, which allowed people to feel closer to their favorite movies and the ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

This became a testament to the enduring love everyone has for this iconic noodle brand, and their favorite stars and movies. It also served as a delicious meeting point for friends old and new, as attendees bonded over their shared love for their favorite noodles.

People from all walks of life gathered, from seasoned film professionals and celebs to their passionate fans, as they enjoyed Indomie's delightful treats, took Instagram-worthy photos and videos at the photo booth, and shared their thoughts on expressing love with the brand.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

As the award ceremony came to an end, the celebration was far from over. The afterparty was a delicious one, where celebrities and industry insiders let loose and danced the night away.

And in a culinary stroke of genius, the noodle giant served up a scrumptious surprise as mouth-watering flavors of Indomie kept being rushed and getting served back to back. Each bite was a burst of yumminess that kept the party going and people asking for more.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

The AMVCAs 2023 brought together the best of African cinema and fashion, and Indomie's presence was a true delight, spicing up the affair with their mouth-watering flavors and reminding us all that good times and Indomie Noodles go hand in hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the curtains fell on this year's AMVCAs, attendees left with their hearts full of joy, their taste buds tantalized, and a newfound appreciation for the magical combination of cinema, fashion, and the unforgettable flavors of Indomie.

We cannot wait to see and experience all the delicious moments and unforgettable movies that are yet to come, as Indomie Nigeria continues to express love with its flavors.

_----_