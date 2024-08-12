ADVERTISEMENT
If you love snacking, here is a great rice cracker recipe to try at home

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Making rice crackers at home is a rewarding and healthy way to enjoy this popular snack. By starting with homemade rice flour, you can control the ingredients and create a treat that’s both fresh and delicious.

Rice crackers-Starry Mart
Rice crackers-Starry Mart

Whether you’re looking for a gluten-free snack or just want to experiment in the kitchen, these rice crackers are easy to make and customise to your taste. Here’s how to get started, beginning with making your own rice flour.

Ingredients:

For the rice flour:

  • 1 cup of uncooked rice (white or brown)
For the rice crackers:

  • 1 cup of cooked rice (white or brown)
  • 1/2 cup of homemade rice flour
  • 1 tablespoon of soy sauce (optional for flavour)
  • 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil
  • Salt to taste
  • Water as needed
ingredients
ingredients Ingredients Pulse Ghana

Instructions:

Choose and rinse the rice:

Dry the rice:

  • After rinsing, spread the rice out on a clean kitchen towel or paper towels. Allow it to dry completely, which can take a few hours. You can also speed up the process by drying it in a low-temperature oven (around 200°F or 93°C) for about 10 minutes.

Grind the rice:

  • Once the rice is completely dry, place it in a high-speed blender, food processor, or coffee grinder. Blend the rice in small batches until it turns into a fine powder. This is your homemade rice flour.

Sift the rice flour:

  • To ensure the flour is fine and even, sift it through a fine-mesh sieve. If there are any larger grains remaining, grind them again until you achieve a consistent texture.

Cook the rice:

  • Cook 1 cup of rice according to the package instructions. You can use leftover rice for this step as well. Ensure the rice is fully cooked and slightly sticky.

Mix the ingredients:

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the cooked rice, 1/2 cup of your homemade rice flour, soy sauce (if using), sesame seeds, and a pinch of salt. Mix until the ingredients are well combined.

Form the dough:

  • Slowly add water, one tablespoon at a time, until the mixture forms a sticky dough. The dough should be pliable but not too wet.
Form the dough
Form the dough Turn it into dough Pulse Ghana

Shape the crackers:

  • Take small portions of the dough (about a tablespoon each) and roll them into balls. Place the balls on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Flatten each ball with your fingers or a spoon to form thin discs.

Bake the crackers:

  • Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Bake the crackers for 15-20 minutes, or until the edges turn golden brown. The thinner the crackers, the crispier they will be.
Cool and serve:

  • Let the crackers cool completely on the baking sheet. They will continue to crisp up as they cool.

Store the crackers:

  • Store the crackers in an airtight container to keep them fresh and crispy for several days.
  • Seasoning: Add your favourite spices or herbs to the dough for extra flavour, such as garlic powder, onion powder, or dried rosemary.
  • Variation: Experiment with different types of rice, like jasmine or basmati, to create unique flavours and textures.

Enjoy your homemade rice crackers as a delicious and healthy snack!

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

