Top 7 exquisite fun spots you should visit the next time you're in Ibadan

From a visit to wildlife centre to enjoying an awesome family picnic or getaway, let's see what Ibadan has got to offer with these amazing attractions

Cocoa house
Cocoa house

Being in a big and beautiful city like Ibadan, there's more than enough fun things to do.

Amidst all the hustle and bustle of life, it's sometimes good and necessary to take a break, go sightseeing and do some fun stuff. Everyone's got a place to satisfy his/her interest when it comes to fun places to visit in the city.

Just like Lagos, Abuja and other fun places in the country, Ibadan is equally full of a lot of vibes in it. I mean, being the largest city in Nigeria, it' only expected that it should house more than just people and empty spaces and lands. There's just so much on planet Earth than a bunch of mud houses and old roofings to be housed in the city. So, let's dig them out.

From tourist attractions to gardens, picnicking and visiting the home of wildlife, Ibadan's got it all. Let's have a look of some of the fun places to visit while you're in Ibadan.

Located on Parliament road, Agodi park and gardens that attract over hundreds of people daily. It has a large park filled with beautiful flowers, a lake for boat cruising, a swimming pool, a restaurant, play areas for kids and a mini zoo. It's sure one place to be.

University of Ibadan zoo which is arguably the best zoo in the country was recently upgraded to a world class zoo. The zoo has a wide range of wildlife and a good place to take selfies for your social media fans to admire.

Somewhen the Ventura Mall, Samonda, Ibadan is Latitude Café and Lounge. Totally awesome for music lovers. You know why? Karaoke is why. So yeah, come in with your friends, family and squad just to have a nice time at this lounge.

After a stressful and tiring day, you can head to the cinema, grab a pack of popcorn, a bottle of your favourite drink and enjoy blockbusters anytime just before you head home and of course, the Filmhouse cinemas is one place to enjoy that.

Ibadan city mall houses the biggest Shoprite in the whole of Nigeria. So, not only can you shop in this exquisite building, but you can also famz the site, take pictures and upload on your Instagram, facebook, Snapchat and all your social media handles. Interesting, right?

One of the tallest buildings in West Africa built by the late Obafemi Awolowo in the 60s is the Cocoa house. Built with proceeds of cocoa sold for export. Hence, the name Cocoa house. It is the first skyscraper ever to be built in Africa.

Brower's tower is over 60 feet tall tower on the hill top of Oke Are in Igbo Agala (Agala forest) area of Ibadan. Standing on the highest hilltop in the city and it has about 47 spiral staircases gives a view of some parts of the city like, University College Hospital (UCH), University of Ibadan, Cocoa House , Dugbe Market , Agodi Gardens , Iwo Road, Ife Road, Olorunsogo and the defunct Lagos/ Ibadan Toll Gate. It's sure one tower to climb.

So, you see, not only does the city have a good number of interesting fun places to visit, it's got a good number of historic sites. How interesting.

So, the next time you're in the city, put on the cloak of fun as you explore the city's beauty and have fun in these places.

