How to win a spelling bee competition like a pro

We asked Bard to help you become a spelling bee professional.

You can also be like Zaila Avant-garde who became the first Black American to win and hold the title of national spelling bee champion in 2021 [Scott McIntyre/New York Times/Redux]
Here are some tips for winning a spelling bee competition:

The more words you know, the better your chances of winning. Study a variety of word lists, including those specific to the spelling bee you are competing in.

The more you practice, the better you will become at spelling words. Practice spelling words aloud and in writing.

Many words share common spelling patterns. Learning these patterns will help you to spell a wider range of words.

Some words in the spelling bee may have unusual or archaic spellings. Be sure to familiarise yourself with these spellings.

Spelling bees can be stressful, but it is important to stay calm and focused. Take a deep breath and visualise yourself spelling the word correctly.

Spelling bee competition (image used for illustration) [Augusta Chronicle]
This can be a great way to practice with other spellers and to learn from each other.

These workshops can teach you tips and strategies for spelling bee success.

This can help you to get a feel for the competition atmosphere and to see how other spellers handle the pressure.

If you are struggling to spell a word, ask the pronouncer for help. They are there to help you succeed.

Spelling bee competition (image used for illustration) [Augusta Chronicle]
On the day of the spelling bee, be sure to arrive early and get comfortable. Take some time to relax and focus before the competition begins.

When you are called to spell a word, listen carefully to the pronouncer and take your time. If you are unsure of a word, ask for help.

Remember, the key to winning a spelling bee competition is to be prepared. With hard work and dedication, you can achieve your goal of becoming the spelling bee champion.

Good luck!

This article was completely written by Bard, Google's artificial intelligence chatbot.

