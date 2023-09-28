You can get the recipe right but when it comes to scooping the mixture and dropping it in the hot oil to form round shapes it can get very tricky and messy.
3 easy ways to shape your bofrot (Puff puff)
If you've tried making bofrot or puff puff before, you will realize that the hardest part is shaping them.
If you are having trouble using your hands you can try these hacks to see which one works for you.
1. The Bottle Method:
- Begin by cleaning and drying an empty plastic bottle thoroughly.
- Fill the bottle with your mixture.
- Create a small hole in the bottle's cap or cover.
- Squeeze the bottle gently, allowing the mixture to flow out of the hole and into the hot oil. This method helps you control the size and shape of your treats.
Bottle method Pulse Ghana
2. The Piping Method:
- If you have a piping bag or a sturdy plastic bag, you can use this method.
- Fill the bag with your mixture, and then twist or fold the top of the bag to create a cone shape.
- Cut a small opening at the tip of the bag.
- Squeeze the bag to release the mixture into the hot oil, giving you more control over the shape and size of your treats.
Pipping method Pulse Ghana
3. The Scooping Method:
- If you have an ice cream scoop or a small ladle, this can be a convenient way to shape your treats.
- Use a small ladle or an appropriately sized ice cream scoop to portion out the mixture.
- Gently release the mixture from the scoop or ladle into the hot oil. Using a small ladle ensures that your bofrot cooks evenly.
Scoop Pulse Ghana
Experiment with these methods to see which one works best for you.
With a little practice, you'll be able to create perfectly shaped bofrot, or puffpuff every time!
