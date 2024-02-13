ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

How to secure the US Extraordinary Ability Green Card (EB-1 category)

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

This visa category is designed for those who excel in their field, whether it be in the arts, sciences, business, education, or athletics.

Top 10 African countries with the highest economic mobility based on visa-free travel in 2023
Top 10 African countries with the highest economic mobility based on visa-free travel in 2023

Recommended articles

This visa category is designed for those who excel in their field, whether it be in the arts, sciences, business, education, or athletics. For Nigerians with remarkable achievements and a desire to expand their horizons in the US, here's a comprehensive guide on how to secure an EB-1 visa.

The EB-1 visa is divided into three sub-categories: EB-1A (Extraordinary Ability), EB-1B (Outstanding Professors and Researchers), and EB-1C (Multinational Manager or Executive). This guide focuses on the EB-1A, which does not require a job offer in the US, meaning applicants can self-petition.

ADVERTISEMENT

To qualify for the EB-1A category, applicants must demonstrate extraordinary ability in their field through sustained national or international acclaim. This can be evidenced by receiving a major internationally recognised award, like a Nobel Prize, or meeting at least three of the following criteria:

  1. Receipt of lesser nationally or internationally recognised prizes or awards for excellence.
  2. Membership in associations that demand outstanding achievement of their members.
  3. Published material about you in professional or major trade publications or other major media.
  4. Being asked to judge the work of others, either individually or on a panel.
  5. Original scientific, scholarly, artistic, athletic, or business-related contributions of major significance.
  6. Authorship of scholarly articles in professional or major trade publications or other major media.
  7. Display of your work at artistic exhibitions or showcases.
  8. Performance of a leading or critical role in distinguished organisations.
  9. Commanding a high salary or other significantly high remuneration in relation to others in the field.
  10. Commercial successes in the performing arts.
  1. Evidence Compilation: Gather evidence that demonstrates your extraordinary ability. This includes awards, letters of recommendation, publications, and other relevant documents.
  2. Form I-140: File the Immigrant Petition for Alien Worker (Form I-140). As an EB-1A applicant, you can self-petition, meaning you do not need an employer to sponsor you.
  3. Adjustment of Status or Consular Processing: If you're already in the US on a different visa, you can adjust your status to a permanent resident by filing Form I-485. If outside the US, you'll undergo consular processing in your home country.
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Strong Documentation: Your application must be backed by strong evidence showcasing your extraordinary abilities. Letters of recommendation from experts in your field can significantly bolster your case.
  • Professional Help: Consider hiring an immigration lawyer who specialises in EB-1 applications. Their expertise can guide you through the complex process and improve your chances of success.
  • Detail Your Impact: Clearly articulate the significance of your contributions to your field and how they have had a national or international impact.

Securing an EB-1 visa is a challenging process that requires thorough preparation and exceptional credentials. For Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in their professional fields, this visa category offers an unparalleled opportunity to pursue their careers on a global stage. With the right preparation and support, your dream of living and working in the US could become a reality.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. You'll probably always find him reading. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to secure the US Extraordinary Ability Green Card (EB-1 category)

How to secure the US Extraordinary Ability Green Card (EB-1 category)

If you get these 5 messages on Valentine's Day, you are the side piece

If you get these 5 messages on Valentine's Day, you are the side piece

How to celebrate Valentine's Day when you are in a long-distance relationship

How to celebrate Valentine's Day when you are in a long-distance relationship

5 common injuries for gym newbies & how to dodge them

5 common injuries for gym newbies & how to dodge them

How to go on a vacation in 7 steps, even if you are broke

How to go on a vacation in 7 steps, even if you are broke

He hates Valentine's Day, she loves it — this is how they manage

He hates Valentine's Day, she loves it — this is how they manage

How to borrow money and make the lender forget/forgive you

How to borrow money and make the lender forget/forgive you

Cash or crush? Signs your partner might be a gold-digging heartbreaker

Cash or crush? Signs your partner might be a gold-digging heartbreaker

A look at Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James' 10 wedding outfits

A look at Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James' 10 wedding outfits

5 ways styling gel could be damaging your hair

5 ways styling gel could be damaging your hair

Super Eagles: 5 times Nigeria went to the AFCON final and failed to win

Super Eagles: 5 times Nigeria went to the AFCON final and failed to win

6 ways to avoid a breakup before Valentine's Day

6 ways to avoid a breakup before Valentine's Day

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos taxi [Jumia Travel]

Here are the colours of cabs in different cities in Nigeria

Valentine is coming [Nutritiously]

5 people to gift on Valentine's Day besides your partner

Overcoming shyness [Image: Kampus Production]

How to overcome shyness in 5 easy steps

Malta Guinness and Eat Drink Lagos Festival: A flavourful nourishing goodness, culinary delights

Malta Guinness and Eat Drink Lagos Festival: A flavourful nourishing goodness, culinary delights