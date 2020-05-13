In the scare of coronavirus (COVID 19), President Akufo-Addo has advised Ghanaians to take in key vitamins to fortify the immune system noting that fortunately, all of these can be found in many of our local foods.

Amongst the food he mentioned were oranges, kontomire, millet, cashew nuts, crabs, plantain, okro, dawadawa, brown rice and mushrooms.

Okra or okro soup is a mixture of ingredients that are rich in protein and vitamins.

It is a combination of meat and vegetables fused together in the right conditions to make a sumptuous meal.

Okro soup recipes vary depending on the ingredients you wish to use.

Ingredients

1 medium-sized salmon

1 lb smoked turkey (Note: traditionally most people tend to use beef)

1 pound Okro (Note: Ghanaians call okra "okro")

2 cloves garlic

3 medium tomatoes

1 large onion

1 tsp. grated ginger

2 chilli peppers, ground or finely chopped

3 garden eggs

1/2 cup mushrooms

1/2 cup palm oil

2 cubes of Bouillon cubes

Salt to taste

Method: