Nigerians can eat rice all week in its different forms; Jollof, fried, coconut or white rice.
How to make white rice and chicken curry sauce
If there is one meal Nigerians love to eat, it is rice.
White rice is one of the meals that are easy to prepare but then it has to go with something. The usual suspect is stew but what about trying chicken curry sauce?
Here’s what you need to make it;
- Chicken
- Corn flour
- Vegetable oil
- Green and red pepper
- Onions
- Carrots
- Seasoning (salt, seasoning cubes, garlic and ginger, curry and thyme)
Here’s how to prepare it;
- Marinate the chicken with seasoning.
- Chop your carrot and peppers.
- Mix the corn flour with water because that is what you need to make your sauce thick and set it aside.
- Fry your marinated chicken with a little vegetable oil and medium heat.
- Add a little water to let it boil, then set aside the stock water.
- In a clean frying pan, add oil, garlic, onions, thyme and curry, and fry it.
- Then add your peppers and carrot and mix it all.
- Pour your chicken and your chicken stock into the mix and stir.
- Add the corn flour to thicken the sauce.
Your chicken curry sauce is ready.
