How to make stir fry spaghetti with Nigerian spaghetti brands

The first step to making good spaghetti is to use the best product. Nigerian spaghetti brands includes Golden Penny. Honeywell, Dangote Spaghetti and Bonita.

The most common is Golden Penny. A good proportion of Nigerians use golden penny. Although the writer of this article likes and prefers Bonita.

INGREDIENTS NEEDED

Spaghetti Beef Green and red Bell peppers Vegetable oil Oyster sauce Dark soy sauce Onions Chilli flakes Broccolini Seasoning cubes Tomatoes Carrots

Step 1

Parboil the spaghetti in water and vegetable oil till it is almost done

Drain the water

Step 2

Wash your thinly sliced beef and boil in little water seasoned with seasoning cubes, curry, thyme and salt

Step 3

Pour in diced onions, tomatoes, broccolini, chilli flakes, green and red bell pepper, and carrots

Step 4

Add one teaspoon of vegetable oil, oyster sauce, dark soy sauce

Step 5

Let it simmer for about 5 minutes

Step 6

Pour in the spaghetti and let it cook for 5 minutes