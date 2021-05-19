How to make stir fry spaghetti with Nigerian spaghetti brands
Nigerian spaghetti brands are the cheapest and most accessible to make stir fry spaghetti with.
The first step to making good spaghetti is to use the best product. Nigerian spaghetti brands includes Golden Penny. Honeywell, Dangote Spaghetti and Bonita.
The most common is Golden Penny. A good proportion of Nigerians use golden penny. Although the writer of this article likes and prefers Bonita.
INGREDIENTS NEEDED
- Spaghetti
- Beef
- Green and red Bell peppers
- Vegetable oil
- Oyster sauce
- Dark soy sauce
- Onions
- Chilli flakes
- Broccolini
- Seasoning cubes
- Tomatoes
- Carrots
Step 1
Parboil the spaghetti in water and vegetable oil till it is almost done
Drain the water
Step 2
Wash your thinly sliced beef and boil in little water seasoned with seasoning cubes, curry, thyme and salt
Step 3
Pour in diced onions, tomatoes, broccolini, chilli flakes, green and red bell pepper, and carrots
Step 4
Add one teaspoon of vegetable oil, oyster sauce, dark soy sauce
Step 5
Let it simmer for about 5 minutes
Step 6
Pour in the spaghetti and let it cook for 5 minutes
Your stir fry spaghetti is done.
