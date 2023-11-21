ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make semolina cake

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Semolina cake is a delicious dessert made from semolina flour.

Semolina Cake
Semolina Cake

Semolina is usually enjoyed as porridge or in pudding form but semolina cake is just as delicious as the pudding.

Here's a simple recipe for you:

Ingredients:

For the cake:

  • 1 cup semolina
  • 1 cup plain yogurt
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 cup desiccated coconut
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Zest of one lemon (optional)

For the syrup:

  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • Juice of half a lemon

Instructions:

  1. Preheat your oven. Grease a baking dish or cake pan.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the semolina, sugar, desiccated coconut, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Mix well.
  3. Add the melted butter, yogurt, vanilla extract, and lemon zest (if using) to the dry ingredients.
Mix until well combined. Let the batter rest for about 15-20 minutes to allow the semolina to absorb the liquid.

  1. Pour the batter into the greased baking dish and smooth the top with a spatula.
  2. Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until the top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
  3. While the cake is baking, prepare the syrup. In a saucepan, combine the sugar, water, and lemon juice. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 8-10 minutes, or until the syrup slightly thickens.
  4. Once the cake is done baking, remove it from the oven and immediately pour the hot syrup evenly over the hot cake.
  5. Allow the cake to absorb the syrup and cool for at least 1-2 hours before serving.
  6. Optionally, you can garnish the cake with additional desiccated coconut or sliced almonds.
Stella Takyiwaa Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing.

