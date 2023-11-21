Semolina is usually enjoyed as porridge or in pudding form but semolina cake is just as delicious as the pudding.
DIY Recipes: How to make semolina cake
Semolina cake is a delicious dessert made from semolina flour.
Here's a simple recipe for you:
Ingredients:
For the cake:
- 1 cup semolina
- 1 cup plain yogurt
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup desiccated coconut
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Zest of one lemon (optional)
For the syrup:
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup water
- Juice of half a lemon
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven. Grease a baking dish or cake pan.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the semolina, sugar, desiccated coconut, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Mix well.
- Add the melted butter, yogurt, vanilla extract, and lemon zest (if using) to the dry ingredients.
Mix until well combined. Let the batter rest for about 15-20 minutes to allow the semolina to absorb the liquid.
- Pour the batter into the greased baking dish and smooth the top with a spatula.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until the top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
- While the cake is baking, prepare the syrup. In a saucepan, combine the sugar, water, and lemon juice. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 8-10 minutes, or until the syrup slightly thickens.
- Once the cake is done baking, remove it from the oven and immediately pour the hot syrup evenly over the hot cake.
- Allow the cake to absorb the syrup and cool for at least 1-2 hours before serving.
- Optionally, you can garnish the cake with additional desiccated coconut or sliced almonds.
