ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Make ketchup at home with ripe tomatoes

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Making homemade tomato ketchup is a fun and rewarding process. Here's a simple recipe for you:

Ketchup is quite easy to make [Pinterest]
Ketchup is quite easy to make [Pinterest]

Recommended articles

  • 2.5 kg ripe tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 cup white vinegar
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon cloves
  • 1/2 teaspoon allspice
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjust to taste)
  1. Prepare tomatoes:
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Wash and chop the tomatoes. You can remove the seeds if you prefer a smoother ketchup.

Cooking tomatoes:

  • In a large saucepan, combine the chopped tomatoes, onion, and garlic.
  • Cook over medium heat until the tomatoes break down and the mixture becomes soft. Stir occasionally.

Strain the mixture:

  • Once the tomatoes are soft, use a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth to strain the mixture. This will separate the liquid from the solids.
ADVERTISEMENT

Cooking liquid:

  • Return the liquid to the saucepan and add vinegar, sugar, salt, black pepper, mustard seeds, cinnamon, cloves, allspice, and cayenne pepper.

Simmer:

  • Simmer the mixture over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Allow it to reduce and thicken. This can take 1-2 hours.

Adjust consistency:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • If your ketchup is not thick enough for your liking, you can continue simmering until it reaches the desired consistency.

Taste and adjust:

  • Taste the ketchup and adjust the seasoning to your liking. Add more sugar, salt, or spices if needed.

Cool and store:

  • Allow the ketchup to cool, and then transfer it to sterilized jars or bottles. Store in the refrigerator.
ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy:

  • Your homemade tomato ketchup is ready to use! It's great as a condiment for burgers, fries, and more.

Feel free to adjust the quantities of spices and seasonings to suit your taste preferences. Enjoy your homemade ketchup!

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 ways to keep your clothes wrinkle-free without ironing

10 ways to keep your clothes wrinkle-free without ironing

Foods that can worsen your acne

Foods that can worsen your acne

Make ketchup at home with ripe tomatoes

Make ketchup at home with ripe tomatoes

The Impact of Steroids on Body Shaping: Achieving the ideal physique

The Impact of Steroids on Body Shaping: Achieving the ideal physique

7 advantages of having children in your 30s

7 advantages of having children in your 30s

If you can't do these 3 things with your ex, you're not ready to move on

If you can't do these 3 things with your ex, you're not ready to move on

5 things a cheating partner says that prove they cheated

5 things a cheating partner says that prove they cheated

Braids by Hilda: 4 simple and stylish braids Hilda Baci loves

Braids by Hilda: 4 simple and stylish braids Hilda Baci loves

The top 10 poorest countries in the world are all in Africa

The top 10 poorest countries in the world are all in Africa

15 unconventional foods that Nigerians eat

15 unconventional foods that Nigerians eat

Maternal mortality in Ghana: The sad reality of how women lose their lives in childbirth

Maternal mortality in Ghana: The sad reality of how women lose their lives in childbirth

5 concert safety tips that should be on your mind for Detty December

5 concert safety tips that should be on your mind for Detty December

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Sapeurs impeccably dressed [Kumakonda]

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

Palm Weevil larvae - Unconventional foods that Nigerians eat

15 unconventional foods that Nigerians eat

3 mistakes to avoid when cooking fried rice

3 mistakes to avoid when cooking fried rice

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name