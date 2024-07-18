How to make custard cake from scratch
Custard cake is a delightful treat that combines the creamy richness of custard with the soft, fluffy texture of cake. Here's a simple recipe to make this delicious dessert at home.
For the custard layer:
- 1 cup evaporated milk
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 6 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For the cake layer:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 4 large eggs
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
Prepare the custard:
- Preheat your oven to 175°C (350°F).
- In a large bowl, mix together the evaporated milk, water, and sugar until the sugar is dissolved.
- In a separate bowl, lightly beat the eggs. Gradually add the eggs to the milk mixture, stirring continuously.
- Add the vanilla extract and mix well.
- Pour the custard mixture into a 9-inch (23 cm) round cake pan.
Prepare the cake batter:
- In a bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
- In another bowl, beat the eggs on medium speed until they become thick and pale. Gradually add the sugar, beating until the mixture is fluffy.
- Add the vegetable oil, water, and vanilla extract, and mix until just combined.
- Gently fold the dry ingredients into the wet mixture until well incorporated.
Assemble and bake:
- Slowly pour the cake batter over the custard mixture in the cake pan. The batter will float on top of the custard.
- Place the cake pan in a larger baking dish. Pour hot water into the larger dish until it reaches halfway up the sides of the cake pan, creating a water bath.
- Carefully transfer the setup to the preheated oven. Bake for about 50-60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean.
- Once baked, remove the cake from the water bath and let it cool in the pan for about 30 minutes.
Serve:
- Run a knife around the edges of the cake to loosen it. Place a serving plate over the top of the cake pan and invert it to release the cake.
- Chill the cake in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving to allow the custard to set fully.
Enjoy your homemade custard cake!
