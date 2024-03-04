ADVERTISEMENT
Eat Ghana: How to make 'Ayigbe' biscuit

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Ever had some 'Ayigbe biscuit' and wondered how it's made? Well, this snack is not just a treat; it's a cultural experience.

Ayigbe biscuit
Ayigbe biscuit

And guess what? You can make it right in your kitchen. Let's dive into how you can whip up this crunchy delight, perfect for snacking at any time of the day.

Ingredients

First up, you'll need to gather your ingredients. For this traditional recipe, simplicity is key. You'll need:

  • 2 cups of cassava flour
  • 1/2 cup of sugar (adjust to taste)
  • 1/2 cup of butter or margarine, at room temperature
  • 1/4 teaspoon of salt
  • 1/2 cup of water (you might need a little more or less, so be flexible)
Mix and match

Start by mixing your cassava flour and salt in a bowl. Then, get your butter in there, mixing it with your hands until you've got a texture resembling breadcrumbs.

This step is crucial for getting that crumbly, biscuity goodness we're aiming for. Next, sprinkle in your sugar, and slowly add water, mixing until you form a stiff dough.

This isn't your soft, fluffy bread dough; it's supposed to be hard to hold up to the baking process.

Shaping and baking

Once your dough is ready, it's time to roll it out. Aim for about a 1/4 inch thickness; we're not making pancakes here, but we're also not crafting armor plates.

Cut into your desired shapes – traditional rectangles, or get fancy with some cookie cutters. Place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper, giving them some room to expand.

Slide them into a preheated oven at 180°C (350°F) and bake for about 20-25 minutes, or until they're golden brown and crisp.

Crunch time

Let your biscuits cool off before attempting a taste test – patience is a virtue, after all. These hard cassava biscuits are perfect as a standalone snack or paired with a cup of tea or coffee.

So, there you have it, folks. Making hard cassava biscuit is as easy as pie (or, well, biscuits). This snack offers a crunchy, satisfying treat that's bound to become a staple. Happy baking, and even happier snacking!

