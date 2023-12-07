ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

DIY Recipe: How to make African drop doughnuts

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Whether you're a seasoned home chef or a baking enthusiast, there's something magical about creating the perfect batch of deep-fried African drop doughnuts.

Drop doughnuts
Drop doughnuts

This recipe explores a combination of simple yet delightful everyday ingredients to produce crispy, golden-brown spheres of deliciousness.

Recommended articles

Follow these step-by-step instructions to elevate your drop doughnut game and discover creative ways to achieve those round shapes.

Ingredients:

  • Flour
  • Baking powder/soda
  • Pinch of salt
  • Sugar
  • Margarine/butter
  • 1 egg (optional)
  • Milk/water
ADVERTISEMENT

Step 1: Mixing the dry ingredients

Begin by combining the flour, baking powder, or soda, and a pinch of salt in a mixing bowl. Whisk the dry ingredients together to ensure an even distribution of the leavening agent.

Step 2: Creating the sandy texture

Add margarine or butter to the dry ingredients and mix until the mixture resembles a sandy texture. This step is crucial for achieving the desired consistency in your fritter batter.

Rub in method-What Sarah bakes
Rub in method-What Sarah bakes Rub in method-What Sarah bakes Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Step 3: Incorporating sugar

Introduce the sugar into the mix and stir until well combined. The sugar not only adds sweetness but also contributes to the overall texture of the doughnuts.

Step 4: Adding the egg (optional)

If you opt to use an egg in your recipe, crack it into the bowl and mix it into the batter. The egg will provide richness and act as a binding agent.

Step 5: Gradually add milk

ADVERTISEMENT

Pour the milk into the batter gradually, stirring continuously. The goal is to achieve a smooth paste with the right consistency. This step requires patience – add the milk little by little until the batter reaches the desired texture.

Doughnuts recipe -dairy-free-low-fodmap
Doughnuts recipe -dairy-free-low-fodmap Doughnuts recipe -dairy-free-low-fodmap Pulse Ghana

Step 6: Heating the oil

Place your pan on the stove and heat the oil for deep frying. Ensure that the oil is hot enough to create a crispy exterior on your doughnuts.

Step 7: Dropping the fritters

ADVERTISEMENT

Using your hands or creative alternatives, shape the batter into round portions and carefully drop them into the hot oil. Be cautious to avoid overcrowding the pan, as this can lead to uneven cooking.

Alternative shaping techniques: If you find it challenging to shape the doughnuts with your hands, consider these alternative techniques:

  • Ice cream scoop: Use an ice cream scoop to portion out uniform amounts of batter.
  • Piping bag: Transfer the batter into a piping bag and squeeze out rounds directly into the oil.
Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A Night of Queens, an all-female lineup concert celebrating Nigeria's musical powerhouses

A Night of Queens, an all-female lineup concert celebrating Nigeria's musical powerhouses

DIY Recipe: How to make African drop doughnuts

DIY Recipe: How to make African drop doughnuts

One Wellness Centre hosts exclusive brunch and tour event

One Wellness Centre hosts exclusive brunch and tour event

5 things every young man in a relationship should know about women

5 things every young man in a relationship should know about women

Here's why you jerk when sleeping

Here's why you jerk when sleeping

5 tips to stop drinking alcohol

5 tips to stop drinking alcohol

The truth about feminine wash and perfumes

The truth about feminine wash and perfumes

Chivas Palace: Celebrating the blend of success

Chivas Palace: Celebrating the blend of success

7 things your belly button says about your health

7 things your belly button says about your health

Some common causes of coarse palms and how to soften them

Some common causes of coarse palms and how to soften them

Christmas traditions from our childhood that should come back

Christmas traditions from our childhood that should come back

If you crave constant companionship, avoid dating people in these 4 professions

If you crave constant companionship, avoid dating people in these 4 professions

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

mashke

Gain weight in the right places with this delicious mashed kenkey recipe

Raising a Toast to the true Orijinals: Orijin unveils new limited edition packs this festive season

Raising a Toast to the true Orijinals: Orijin unveils new limited edition packs this festive season

How I hope to see you all before you post the most horrible photo I've ever seen claiming to possess the elusive 'rizz.'Zorica Nastasic

Rizzlers rejoice! Oxford English Dictionary has announced its word of the year

Astonishing facts about the month of December

6 astonishing facts about December that will blow your mind