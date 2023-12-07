Follow these step-by-step instructions to elevate your drop doughnut game and discover creative ways to achieve those round shapes.

Ingredients:

Flour

Baking powder/soda

Pinch of salt

Sugar

Margarine/butter

1 egg (optional)

Milk/water

Step 1: Mixing the dry ingredients

Begin by combining the flour, baking powder, or soda, and a pinch of salt in a mixing bowl. Whisk the dry ingredients together to ensure an even distribution of the leavening agent.

Step 2: Creating the sandy texture

Add margarine or butter to the dry ingredients and mix until the mixture resembles a sandy texture. This step is crucial for achieving the desired consistency in your fritter batter.

Rub in method-What Sarah bakes Pulse Ghana

Step 3: Incorporating sugar

Introduce the sugar into the mix and stir until well combined. The sugar not only adds sweetness but also contributes to the overall texture of the doughnuts.

Step 4: Adding the egg (optional)

If you opt to use an egg in your recipe, crack it into the bowl and mix it into the batter. The egg will provide richness and act as a binding agent.

Step 5: Gradually add milk

Pour the milk into the batter gradually, stirring continuously. The goal is to achieve a smooth paste with the right consistency. This step requires patience – add the milk little by little until the batter reaches the desired texture.

Doughnuts recipe -dairy-free-low-fodmap Pulse Ghana

Step 6: Heating the oil

Place your pan on the stove and heat the oil for deep frying. Ensure that the oil is hot enough to create a crispy exterior on your doughnuts.

Step 7: Dropping the fritters

Using your hands or creative alternatives, shape the batter into round portions and carefully drop them into the hot oil. Be cautious to avoid overcrowding the pan, as this can lead to uneven cooking.

Alternative shaping techniques: If you find it challenging to shape the doughnuts with your hands, consider these alternative techniques: