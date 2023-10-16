How to eat and diet like a Gen Z

According to Food Insights, "The most-followed eating patterns among Gen Z were calorie-counting (27%), clean eating (26%), mindful eating (19%) and plant-based eating (19%)."

So what’s so special about how Gen Zs eat and diet?

A lot of shawarma and chicken and chips

ADVERTISEMENT

None of those pounded yam and egusi business. For the Gen Z lot, shawarma is one of their favourite meals. But if they aren’t on team shawarma, then know that they love a lot of chicken and chips.

Ordering food

Pulse Nigeria

One thing about Gen Zs is that they won’t cook if they can help. Most of them would rather outsource to others. So, all these food delivery apps like Chowdeck, Jumia, and Glovo are usually patronised. For those who don’t have these apps in their cities, they would rather buy from roadside vendors.

Eat a lot or eat too little

ADVERTISEMENT

“Can you believe that I’ve not eaten all day?” For the Gen Zs, it’s an either-or thing. They can either go hours without food or eat as many times as possible.

Still stuck on their childhood snacks

Gen Zs love to snack. From Capri Sonne to their favourite biscuits, Gen Zs are stuck on what they ate as children, often refusing to grow up, but can you blame them? It’s hard to move on when you have such great snacks. From Maryland cookies to Fox cookies to Pringles, Gen Zs are stuck on snacks.