How to avoid heartburn from beans porridge

Heartburn or acid reflux is the phenomenon where the stomach's contents sometimes flow backward, up into the oesophagus.

Acid reflux is a symptom of the chronic condition Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease. Beans is one of the most common causes of this heartburn, so here's a food hack on how to avoid it.

Many people experience heartburn and belching after having a meal with an iota of beans in it. Beans porridge and Ewa agoyin are top of the list, both of meals that ever struggling Nigerian knows well and meals that give heartburn.

There could be some scientific explanation but for now, here's a way to prepare your beans to avoid heartburn.

Directions

After picking the beans, soak it in water for about 5-7 hours.

OR

Parboil the beans in water the same way rice is parboiled. Cook for about 5 minutes, sieve out and rinse before putting it on heat for the real cooking.

After that, proceed with preparing the beans the normal way.

