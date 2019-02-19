Applying for PR in Canada is a very easy and smooth process which you can do by yourself. All you need to do is follow our simple steps.

Canada is home to some of the world’s most beautiful national parks, world-class ski resorts with a highly developed mixed economy. Canada by size, is the largest country in North America and second in the world.

A lot of Nigerians are considering jumping ship and migrating to this country for a number of reasons. In case you are part of this lot, here are the things you need to do.

Take the test for eligibility using hypothetical test scores Determine your NOC/ skill type Apply for and write your test for English i.e. IELTS Pay and submit your documents for WES evaluation Wait for an invitation to apply (ITA) Start looking for jobs while waiting for ITA Apply for Canadian PR with all the required documents and proof of funds Go for biometrics if called Wait for your visa!!

Check out a more detailed process on funmioyatogun.com.