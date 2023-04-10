How not to wish Christians a Happy Easter
Even though Easter Sunday has come and gone, we are sharing how not to wish Christians a Happy Easter.
Don’t say/do things like:
Making Easter about eggs
The tradition of egg hunting came from a pagan tradition of Eostre, and eggs were supposed to be a form of an ode to fertility and rebirth. Easter for Christians is about the resurrection of Jesus Christ, not eggs.
Using Jesus Christ to make weird puns for the company’s Easter messages
Public relations and the communications team try to come up with catchy one-liners using Jesus as a pun. It’s not necessary; just wish them a happy Easter and move on.
This Easter, Nigerian Police Force's PR included snapshots of a few police officers in their Easter banner for this year, that wasn't tasteful.
Saying 'Christ has arose, arisen'
If you are going to wish Christians a happy Easter, the best way is to say, Christ is risen not 'Christ has arose', it’s just bad English.
Saying ‘Happy Esther’
It sounds like a joke, but it’s not 'Happy Esther'. I used to hear that a lot of that growing up, especially among the uneducated, there's no reason an educated person should say that.
