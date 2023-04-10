The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
How not to wish Christians a Happy Easter

Temi Iwalaiye

Even though Easter Sunday has come and gone, we are sharing how not to wish Christians a Happy Easter.

For Christians, Easter is not about eggs [gettyimages]
For Christians, Easter is not about eggs [gettyimages]

Don’t say/do things like:

The tradition of egg hunting came from a pagan tradition of Eostre, and eggs were supposed to be a form of an ode to fertility and rebirth. Easter for Christians is about the resurrection of Jesus Christ, not eggs.

Public relations and the communications team try to come up with catchy one-liners using Jesus as a pun. It’s not necessary; just wish them a happy Easter and move on.

This Easter, Nigerian Police Force's PR included snapshots of a few police officers in their Easter banner for this year, that wasn't tasteful.

If you are going to wish Christians a happy Easter, the best way is to say, Christ is risen not 'Christ has arose', it’s just bad English.

It sounds like a joke, but it’s not 'Happy Esther'. I used to hear that a lot of that growing up, especially among the uneducated, there's no reason an educated person should say that.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

