RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

How many times did Queen Elizabeth visit Nigeria?

Temi Iwalaiye

The Queen died yesterday Thursday, September 8th 2022 at the age of 96 and it is a good time to begin a throwback on the times she visited Nigeria.

The first time the Queen visited Nigeria [Nigeriainfo]
The first time the Queen visited Nigeria [Nigeriainfo]

The Queen (Queen Elizabeth II) was the monarchical authority who had the constitutional position as the Head of State of Nigeria from 1953-1960.

Recommended articles

The Queen is the ruler of the United Kingdom and the other commonwealth nations.

Under British rule, Queen Elizabeth served as a monarch until the country became a republic in 1960.

She performed ceremonial duties in her capacity as the head of state of colonized Nigeria.

She visited Nigeria twice.

She came to Nigeria for the first time in 1956 as part of her royal tour to Commonwealth countries, from January 28 to February 16.

The Queen in Nigeria in 1956 [Pinterest]
The Queen in Nigeria in 1956 [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Her arrival was full of pomp and pageantry. Many dignitaries greeted her at the airport, including Sir James Robertson, the governor-general, and Festus Okotie-Eboh, the then-minister of labour and welfare.

The former capital was Lagos state and that was where she landed. She was driven around in a Rolls Royce. She went on a royal tour of Lagos and many places other places. She also travelled to Northern Nigeria where she visited the Sultan of Sokoto. The Queen also went to Kano, Kaduna, Enugu and Jos.

The second time she visited Nigeria was during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which took place from December third to sixth 2003.

The Queen and Olusegun Obasanjo [Pinterest]
The Queen and Olusegun Obasanjo [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 2003 was the 18th time the Commonwealth heads were met.

Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria's then-president, hosted the event in Abuja. She came with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh.

The conflict during the Commonwealth meeting was the crisis in Zimbabwe over Secretary-General Don McKinnon's re-election. Robert Mugabe declared that Zimbabwe was leaving the Commonwealth just before the gathering ended.

Even though many countries were declaring independence at the time she ascended the throne (1953), the Queen always expressed love for the Commonwealth countries.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How many times did Queen Elizabeth visit Nigeria?

How many times did Queen Elizabeth visit Nigeria?

6 top moisturizers to consider if you have oily skin

6 top moisturizers to consider if you have oily skin

Did you know about the Igbo People of Jamaica?

Did you know about the Igbo People of Jamaica?

How to get your crush without shooting your shot

How to get your crush without shooting your shot

The relationship between the goddess Osun and feminism

The relationship between the goddess Osun and feminism

Home remedies to help you get rid of bitter taste after illness

Home remedies to help you get rid of bitter taste after illness

Avoid these Nigerian foods to help burn belly fat

Avoid these Nigerian foods to help burn belly fat

5 aso-ebi styles courtesy of Toke Makinwa

5 aso-ebi styles courtesy of Toke Makinwa

Should Big Brother Naija embrace s*xuality and s*x or cut it off?

Should Big Brother Naija embrace s*xuality and s*x or cut it off?

Trending

The most unique Igbo names for girls in 2019

The most unique Igbo names for girls

Weight Loss: Avoid these Nigerian foods to help burn belly fat

Avoid these Nigerian foods to help burn belly fat

The Ooni of Ife and his new wife, Olori Mariam Anako [LindaIkejiblog]

3 things to know about Ooni of Ife and his wives

Chia seeds

3 healthy foods that contain more calcium than a glass of milk