RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

How Islam came into Africa

Oluwatumininu Dunmade

Islam was a modernizing influence in Africa, it imposed order among different societies, strengthened the powers of governments, and broke down ethnic loyalties.

Islam
Islam

Islam is one of Africa's most widely practiced faiths on the continent. Almost one-third of the world's Muslim population is in Africa. During the early 7th century, Africa became the first continent to receive the wide spread of Islam from Southwestern Asia.

Recommended articles

How, then, did this religion penetrate the vast continent of Africa?

According to the oral tradition of the Arabs, Islam had its first establishment in Africa as a result of the persecution in Arab peninsula; this made them flee for their lives. During this period, Muslims sought refuge in the present-day Ethiopia and Eritrea, after they had crossed Somalia and Djibouti.

Subsequently, many Islamic traders and scholars flooded the continent for greener pastures in search of new opportunities to explore Africa.

Islam in Africa had a turbulent history in the early centuries of its existence. Many societies saw reforming movements, and dynasties clashed and succeeded each other.

Many leaders focused on trade routes security into gold-producing areas in Sub-Saharan Africa to gain power. These leaders also converted to Islam, giving them an advantage and influence in the trade with the Arabians.

Islamic rulers expanded their rule through this influence and took over more African territories. Mansa Musa, The Gold King Of Mali, is an example of one such Islamic leader. Islam dominated the Mediterranean world in the last quarter of the 11th century.

By the 1880s, Islam had fully been established in one-third of the continent.

Most Muslims in Africa are Sunni Muslims. African ethnicities in the North, East and West of Africa consider Islam as their traditional religion.

The practice of Islam on the continent has not been the same ever since, and it is constantly being reshaped by widespread socio-political and economic factors.

Islam in Africa has often been adapted to African cultural contexts and belief systems, forming Africa's orthodoxies.

Oluwatumininu Dunmade Oluwatumininu Dunmade Oluwatumininu Dunmade is a witty writer who loves to engage her readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How Islam came into Africa

How Islam came into Africa

Meet the Kambari people: One of the few naked tribes of Nigeria

Meet the Kambari people: One of the few naked tribes of Nigeria

Here’s how to stop bad s*x from spoiling a good relationship

Here’s how to stop bad s*x from spoiling a good relationship

Wearing socks during sex can give you more intense orgasms: here's how

Wearing socks during sex can give you more intense orgasms: here's how

Common Nigerian names from the different ethnic groups in Nigeria

Common Nigerian names from the different ethnic groups in Nigeria

This is why revenge cheating on your unfaithful partner isn't a bad idea

This is why revenge cheating on your unfaithful partner isn't a bad idea

These tips tell you what makes a baby beautiful and smart

These tips tell you what makes a baby beautiful and smart

Try these tips to make friends when traveling alone

Try these tips to make friends when traveling alone

The Art of Technology Lagos (AOT) by Eko Innovation Centre and Lagos State government to hold in December 2022

The Art of Technology Lagos (AOT) by Eko Innovation Centre and Lagos State government to hold in December 2022

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

A-Z Yoruba names for your kids (with meanings!)

A-Z of Yoruba names for your kids (with meanings)

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

The cultural history of waist beads

The cultural history of waist beads

Common Nigerian names from the different ethnic groups in Nigeria

Common Nigerian names from the different ethnic groups in Nigeria