How do young Lagosians eat when they barely have time?

This is where technology comes in. Many apps can be downloaded from the app store and sometimes orders are made directly from Instagram or Twitter.

The advantage of ordering food online is they don’t have to move an inch, and yet food is brought to their doorstep.

But it has its disadvantages, sometimes their orders are delayed or don’t get picked up on time, and they have to wait for hours before their food arrives

Sometimes, the bike rider will have their address mixed up, and they have to begin a lengthy back and forth on how to locate their houses, and then their orders can get mixed up.

At other times, their orders get mixed up. They order something and get another thing. Yet, there is the issue of exorbitant delivery fees.

Not everyone orders for food online, some are stuck with food from roadside vendors.

We asked some young working-class Lagosians how they can navigate eating in Lagos.

Yinka feels like, “I don’t have a car, and it would be way more expensive to order a ride to go and get food. I would much rather just order online.”

Yemi orders food because “I don’t want to get stuck in traffic and food isn’t such a good reason to get stuck in traffic, you know when you go out in Lagos you are going to be stuck in traffic.”

Sam says he orders food online because he has some cravings that he needs to be filled and he can only get these meals online. He also likes to cook but he is extremely lazy.

Diane says, ‘It’s convenient and cheap. When you calculate gas and the price of foodstuff, it’s better to order online.”