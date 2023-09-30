Here's why guinea fowls make great security guards

Dogs are big and scary, and one bark is enough to scare away any intruder. There is however another animal - The guinea fowl, that has been overlooked, but they are highly effective as security guards.

Here are three reasons why guinea fowls make great security guards;

Their natural instincts

ADVERTISEMENT

Guinea fowls are known to be highly observant and alert. They have the ability to detect subtle changes in their surroundings, such as unfamiliar sounds or movements, equipping them with a sharp awareness that is crucial for security purposes.

These innate instincts make them excellent security guards as they are always on the lookout for potential threats.

Great at raising alarm

One of the standout features of guinea fowls is their distinct vocalisations. Guinea fowls are known for their loud and piercing alarm calls that can be heard from a considerable distance.

When guinea fowls sense danger, their calls serve as an alert to both humans and other animals, effectively warning of potential intruders. This vocal alarm system acts as a reliable deterrent, discouraging trespassers from advancing further.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are fearless protectors

Guinea fowls are fearless in the face of danger. Although they have a small size, guinea fowls are known to confront threats head-on, often forming a united front against predators.

This fearlessness extends to human intruders as well. Their bold and assertive nature makes them unyielding guardians, willing to protect their territory at all costs.

In addition to the above, guinea fowls require less effort when it comes to maintenance. They are self-sufficient birds that thrive on insects, seeds, and grains, making them cost-effective security options. They can also adapt to different environment and are even great at pest control.