Here's what happens when you drink red wine during your period

Oghenerume Progress

Period is every bit exhausting and it comes with a whole lot. Finding ways to ease the monthly discomfort is only normal. Do you take red wine to ease period cramps?

You may be picking between the devil and the deep blue sea [Eat This Not That]


This has led to trying out so many things to ease off the stress that comes with periods. If you have ever considered red wine, here are few things that could happen if you take red wine during your period;

Red wine contains alcohol and one of the most notable effects of alcohol consumption is dehydration. Alcohol is a diuretic, which means it can increase the production of urine and lead to fluid loss.

During your period, your body already loses fluids due to menstruation, and alcohol can exacerbate this effect, potentially leaving you feeling more dehydrated and fatigued.

Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) can bring about mood swings, irritability, and discomfort. Alcohol, including red wine, is known to affect mood and exacerbate emotional symptoms. Consuming red wine during your period might intensify these PMS symptoms, making you feel more anxious or irritable.

This is where it gets a bit tricky. Red wine is known to contain high levels of resveratrol - an antioxidant. Combined with alcohol already present in red wine causes smooth-muscle relaxation and prostaglandin-inhibitory actions on the system that might reduce cramps during your period.

But then, alcohol can also increase inflammation in the body, potentially intensifying cramps in the long run. This can make your menstrual pain more uncomfortable.

Red wine contains compounds called phytoestrogens, which mimic the effects of estrogen in the body. Hormone fluctuations are already occurring during your menstrual cycle. Drinking red wine may further interfere with hormonal balance, potentially exacerbating symptoms like breast tenderness and bloating.

Alcohol can irritate the stomach lining and lead to digestive issues like acid reflux or gastritis. Some women may already experience digestive discomfort during their periods due to hormonal changes. Consuming red wine could worsen these problems.

Basically, drinking red wine during your period might relieve cramps, but there are other potential effects as the ones mentioned above. At the end of the day, you might just be picking between the devil and the deep blue sea.

