Here's all you need to know about Kegel exercises

Samiah Ogunlowo

Kegel exercises are a simple yet powerful way to improve pelvic health, boost sexual function, and enhance overall well-being.

Kegel exercises improve pelvic health [The Gleaner Flair]
Kegel exercises are a valuable yet often neglected form of exercise that can offer numerous health benefits.

Named after Dr. Arnold Kegel, who introduced them in the 1940s, these exercises target a specific group of muscles that play a crucial role in our overall well-being.

In this article, we'll delve into everything you need to know about Kegel exercises and their importance for both men and women.

Kegel exercises are designed to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, which form a supportive hammock-like structure beneath the pelvis.

These muscles support vital organs like the bladder, uterus, and rectum, and their proper functioning is key to urinary and bowel control, sexual function, and overall core stability.

Women: For women, Kegel exercises are particularly valuable. They can aid in post-pregnancy recovery, helping to restore pelvic strength after childbirth. Additionally, Kegels can reduce the risk of urinary incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse, and even enhance sexual satisfaction.

Both men and women can do Kegel exercises [Be Stealth Mag]
Men: Men can also benefit significantly from Kegel exercises. These exercises can assist in treating or preventing issues like erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. They can also contribute to better prostate health.

Performing Kegel exercises is simple and discreet, making them an ideal addition to your daily routine. Here's a step-by-step guide;

1. Identify the target muscles: The first step is to locate the pelvic floor muscles. You can do this by stopping the flow of urine midstream. The muscles you engage to do this are your pelvic floor muscles.

2. Empty your bladder: It's essential to perform Kegels with an empty bladder to ensure you're not exercising the wrong muscles.

3. Contract and relax: Now that you've identified the right muscles, tighten them as if you're trying to stop the flow of urine. Hold this contraction for about five seconds, then release and relax for five seconds. Repeat this cycle 10 times.

4. Gradually increase: As you become more comfortable with the exercises, gradually increase the duration of both the contraction and relaxation phases.

5. Frequency: Aim for at least three sets of 10 repetitions each day.

1. Pulses

Begin by finding a comfortable position, whether seated or lying down. To perform this exercise, simply contract these muscles as if you're holding in urine. Hold this clench for a brief second, then release and allow the muscles to relax.

Start with 15 repetitions at a time, gradually increasing as you make it a daily practice. You can perform this exercise multiple times throughout the day to maximise its benefits.

2. Contract and hold

This exercise builds upon the previous one and is more advance. Here, the goal is to prolong the duration of the muscle hold to three to five seconds. You can perform it whenever you find a moment. Aim to complete 10 repetitions in a row, repeating this routine three to four times a day.

3. Kegel with bridge

Start by lying on your back with your knees bent and your feet hip-width apart. Inhale gently through your nose and exhale through your mouth. As you exhale, simultaneously contract your Kegel muscles and lift your hips slightly off the ground. Return to the original position and inhale while allowing your pelvic floor muscles to relax. Repeat this sequence 10 times.

If you want to further strengthen and challenge your pelvic floor muscles, the Kegel with bridge exercise is an excellent option.

4. Standing Kegel

Stand tall with good posture, ensuring your feet are hip-width apart. Inhale for a count of five seconds, and then exhale for another five seconds.

As you exhale, engage your Kegel muscles by contracting and holding them. Inhale and relax your muscles. Repeat this process 10 times to effectively engage your pelvic floor muscles while standing upright.

Kegel exercises are a simple yet powerful way to improve pelvic health, boost sexual function, and enhance overall well-being. They can benefit both men and women.

Incorporate these exercises into your daily routine to enjoy the lasting advantages they offer. Whether you're looking to recover after childbirth, address urinary issues, or simply promote better pelvic health, Kegel exercises may hold the key to your well-being.

