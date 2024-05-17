ADVERTISEMENT
5 health benefits of mushrooms and how to add them to your diet

Samiah Ogunlowo

Incorporating mushrooms into your diet can be a delicious way to support your well-being.

Stir fry mushroom [Youtube]
Stir fry mushroom [Youtube]

For centuries, mushrooms have been a staple ingredient in various cultures around the world.

Beyond their earthy flavour and meaty texture, mushrooms pack a powerful nutritional punch. From boosting the immune system to promoting cognitive health, incorporating mushrooms into your diet can be a delicious way to support your well-being.

This article explores five health benefits of mushrooms and ways to incorporate them into your daily meals

Mushrooms are like little superheroes for your immune system. They contain beta-glucans, compounds that enhance immune function by activating white blood cells.

Additionally, certain mushrooms, such as shiitake and maitake, stimulate the production of natural killer (NK) cells, which play a crucial role in defending against infections and cancer.

To harness this benefit, consider adding sautéed shiitake mushrooms to your stir-fries or blending dried maitake powder into your morning smoothie.

Potassium-rich mushrooms help keep your blood pressure in check. Potassium counteracts the effects of sodium, reducing tension in blood vessels and promoting healthy circulation.

Try incorporating cremini or portobello mushrooms into your meals. Whether grilled, roasted, or tossed into a salad, these fungi add depth and flavour while supporting heart health.

Toss mushroom into a salad [Joy of Kosher]
Toss mushroom into a salad [Joy of Kosher] Pulse Nigeria

Did you know that mushrooms exposed to sunlight become a natural source of vitamin D? Just like humans, mushrooms synthesise this essential vitamin when exposed to UV light. Vitamin D is crucial for bone health, immune function, and overall well-being. Opt for sun-kissed mushrooms or look for UV-exposed varieties at your local market.

Mushrooms are low in calories and fat but high in satiety. Their umami flavour satisfies cravings without tipping the scale. You can swap some meat in your recipes with finely chopped mushrooms to reduce calorie intake while maintaining flavour and texture. Mushroom-based burgers, anyone?

Mushrooms boast an array of antioxidants, including selenium, which supports cellular health and fights oxidative stress. These antioxidants help protect your cells from damage and may even play a role in cancer prevention. Enjoy a hearty mushroom soup or toss sliced mushrooms into your next antioxidant-rich salad to maximise their benefits.

Another beauty of mushrooms is their culinary versatility. They can be enjoyed fresh, dried, or even powdered.

Here are more tips for incorporating them into your meals:

  • Sautéed: Sauté sliced mushrooms with garlic and herbs for a flavorful side dish or add them to omelettes and scrambled eggs.
Sauteed mushrooms [America Test Kitchen]
Sauteed mushrooms [America Test Kitchen] Pulse Nigeria
  • In Soups: Enhance your favourite soups and stews by adding chopped mushrooms for a meaty texture and flavour.
  • In Pastas: Elevate your pasta dishes by incorporating mushrooms into creamy sauces or tossing them with cooked pasta and vegetables.
  • As pizza Topping: Who says pizza can't be healthy? Roasted mushrooms make a delicious and nutritious pizza topping.
  • As Flavours: Dried and powdered mushrooms can add a rich flavour to broths, sauces, and marinades.
By exploring these options and incorporating mushrooms into your diet, you can unlock a world of flavour and experience the numerous health benefits these fungi have to offer. So, the next time you're at the grocery store, consider adding a variety of mushrooms to your cart. Your taste buds and your body will thank you!

Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer.

