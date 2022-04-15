RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Good Friday: Why I don't celebrate Easter like Christmas

Temi Iwalaiye

White people made Easter about eggs, Nigerians make it about the public holiday.

Most people see Easter as an opportunity to rest [Informationplace]
As a child, I remember being assured of new clothes three times in the year; Christmas, New Year and Easter.

Easter was a smaller holiday, but my siblings and I knew we would be getting new clothes. I also had friends who looked forward to Easter for the new clothes, and not for the public holiday. We were not experiencing anything we needed a break from.

There were a couple of activities attached to Easter. As a child, I attended church programs. On Good Friday, I was assured of seeing a Catholic procession and a Jesus’ wannabe being beaten.

As I got older, things began to change and become so stereotyped, that I found the activities boring.

No one says 'Easter Spirit', but they talk about the Christmas spirit. Christmas time is at the end of the year, decorations go up, we have music that we only play at that time, businesses and offices close for the year, and we have a new year to look forward to.

During Easter, few people kill Easter chicken or turkey, make chin chin or cook Jollof rice to share with their neighbours.

As a Christian, I am grateful for the events that happened on Easter; the trial, arrest and crucifixion of Jesus on Friday, and resurrection on Sunday. I celebrate it, but because I am an adult working 8 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday, I need the break to rest.

Since this year began, we have been working nonstop without a public holiday in sight. Our President hasn’t declared or created a public holiday for any reason at all. I have been so desperate for a holiday, I would have taken a public holiday celebrating the achievements of Wizkid.

Now I hear the good news, Friday and Monday are days off. I am grateful to Judas for betraying Jesus – for the forgiveness of my sins of course and the LOOONG weekend.

Another reason millennials don’t celebrate Easter is that some of them have become irreligious. They don’t care about Jesus or the Church or any of that, it is simply what the government declared – a public holiday.

Temi Iwalaiye

