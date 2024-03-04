ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Guinness World Records disqualifies Ghanaian chef Failatu's cookathon

Temi Iwalaiye

Ghanaian chef Failatu Abdul-Razak's attempt to break the record for the longest cooking marathon has been rejected by Guinness World Records (GWR) due to a rule violation.

Chef Failatu [X]
Chef Failatu [X]

Recommended articles

However, her attempt has been rejected by GWR. Her team's coordinator, Kafui Dey, confirmed the rejection on Sunday, citing a "violation of the stringent guidelines set forth by Guinness World Records."

A GWR spokesperson acknowledged her effort, stating, "We commend Failatu on her tremendous efforts with this record attempt...It was due to guidelines around rest break timings not being met."

READ: Ghanaian chef Faila has been cooking for 9 days — over 200 hours

ADVERTISEMENT

Failatu's attempt sparked considerable interest throughout Ghana and Africa. Politicians, including Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia and celebrities rallied in favour of Failatu throughout the cook-a-thon.

Despite her unsuccessful bid, the chef praised her followers, adding that their "support has been instrumental throughout this journey."

This means the record set by Irish chef Alan Fisher still remains. He cooked 119 hours 57 minutes, more than 24 hours longer than the previous record held by Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Guinness World Records disqualifies Ghanaian chef Failatu's cookathon

Guinness World Records disqualifies Ghanaian chef Failatu's cookathon

The dangers of driving drowsy and how to stay more alert

The dangers of driving drowsy and how to stay more alert

5 things you can do to make your showers extra relaxing

5 things you can do to make your showers extra relaxing

How to know if a man is really in love or just using you

How to know if a man is really in love or just using you

Benue chef completes 135-hour cook-a-thon in bid to reclaim record for Nigeria

Benue chef completes 135-hour cook-a-thon in bid to reclaim record for Nigeria

Meet the African tribe with the tallest people in the world

Meet the African tribe with the tallest people in the world

7 places to meet and make friends as an adult

7 places to meet and make friends as an adult

Why do we celebrate birthdays with cake and candles?

Why do we celebrate birthdays with cake and candles?

A step-by-step guide to baking the creamiest cheesecake

A step-by-step guide to baking the creamiest cheesecake

Here’s why pregnant women need to take okra water

Here’s why pregnant women need to take okra water

Why are blood clots so deadly? Here are 10 risk factors you should know

Why are blood clots so deadly? Here are 10 risk factors you should know

5 surprising benefits of drinking okra water

5 surprising benefits of drinking okra water

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yam balls

How to make the best yam balls in some very simple steps

Traveling tips for first time travelers [Britannica]

Here are some traveling tips for first-time travelers

Abele walls- Rozy's kitchen

DIY Recipes: How to make abele walls (Ghana ice cream)

Letitia Ky and her paintings [Instagram]

Why an Ivorian artist paints naked black women in sexual, grotesque positions