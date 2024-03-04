Guinness World Records disqualifies Ghanaian chef Failatu's cookathon
Ghanaian chef Failatu Abdul-Razak's attempt to break the record for the longest cooking marathon has been rejected by Guinness World Records (GWR) due to a rule violation.
However, her attempt has been rejected by GWR. Her team's coordinator, Kafui Dey, confirmed the rejection on Sunday, citing a "violation of the stringent guidelines set forth by Guinness World Records."
A GWR spokesperson acknowledged her effort, stating, "We commend Failatu on her tremendous efforts with this record attempt...It was due to guidelines around rest break timings not being met."
Failatu's attempt sparked considerable interest throughout Ghana and Africa. Politicians, including Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia and celebrities rallied in favour of Failatu throughout the cook-a-thon.
Despite her unsuccessful bid, the chef praised her followers, adding that their "support has been instrumental throughout this journey."
This means the record set by Irish chef Alan Fisher still remains. He cooked 119 hours 57 minutes, more than 24 hours longer than the previous record held by Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci.
