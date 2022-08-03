Get gingered with Coldstone this August with the new Ginger Lemon Flavour

It’s definitely a gingered August with non-stop excitement; no dull moments; just good memories; and a truckload of ice cream for Cold Stone lovers. Exciting yeah? Let’s tell you some things you need to know. Shall we?

Coldstone now has a new tasty, and delectable flavor for you to indulge in freely. So, all to yourself, you now have the new, exciting, and intriguing Ginger Lemon flavor! Oh, yea!!! You can say Coldstone has something to keep you gingered all through August. More interesting is that from 4th to 7th of July, you can buy one and get one free for this flavour on all cup sizes. Amazing right? Oh, don’t forget the new Sweet Raspberry cream flavor is also available for your indulgence. These guys sure know how to keep us all hyped and we are here for it.

Pulse Nigeria

We also heard that there are many exciting deals you can take advantage of this August. First, Stay gingered with the Flash Sales and Solo deals. With these, you can get one Like it Cup for as low as N600 and Buy 1 Love it CYO for as Low as N1000.

Pulse Nigeria

It’s all hard to believe right? But that’s how it is for Coldstone lovers and kids aren’t left out this holiday season. Trust Coldstone to give you the special Holiday treat! All you have to do is Buy any of Orange dreamsicle, Cotton Candy, and Mint flavor and get the same size free. It is valid on the Like it and Love it cup size for N1600 & N2000 respectively. Sounds like fun!

Pulse Nigeria

There’s so much more they have to keep us all gingered this August, but we will leave you to get more information on all deals, on their social media platforms @coldstonecreamery_nigeria on Instagram @coldstonecreamerynigeria on Facebook and @coldstone on Twitter.

Don’t forget you can always place orders online just hop on our website https://www.coldstonecreamery.ng/

Let’s Stay Gingered!

---