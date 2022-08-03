RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Get gingered with Coldstone this August with the new Ginger Lemon Flavour

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByColdstone

Get gingered with Coldstone this August with the new Ginger Lemon Flavour
Get gingered with Coldstone this August with the new Ginger Lemon Flavour

As August is set in its summertime, Cold Stone has a whole lot of interesting and fun-thrilled offers up for grabs. All these amazing deals and offers are prepared with so much love and excitement to create a good bonding time with you, your loved ones, and even the kids throughout the holidays!

Recommended articles

It’s definitely a gingered August with non-stop excitement; no dull moments; just good memories; and a truckload of ice cream for Cold Stone lovers. Exciting yeah? Let’s tell you some things you need to know. Shall we?

Coldstone now has a new tasty, and delectable flavor for you to indulge in freely. So, all to yourself, you now have the new, exciting, and intriguing Ginger Lemon flavor! Oh, yea!!! You can say Coldstone has something to keep you gingered all through August. More interesting is that from 4th to 7th of July, you can buy one and get one free for this flavour on all cup sizes. Amazing right? Oh, don’t forget the new Sweet Raspberry cream flavor is also available for your indulgence. These guys sure know how to keep us all hyped and we are here for it.

Get gingered with Coldstone this August with the new Ginger Lemon Flavour
Get gingered with Coldstone this August with the new Ginger Lemon Flavour Pulse Nigeria

We also heard that there are many exciting deals you can take advantage of this August. First, Stay gingered with the Flash Sales and Solo deals. With these, you can get one Like it Cup for as low as N600 and Buy 1 Love it CYO for as Low as N1000.

Get gingered with Coldstone this August with the new Ginger Lemon Flavour
Get gingered with Coldstone this August with the new Ginger Lemon Flavour Pulse Nigeria

It’s all hard to believe right? But that’s how it is for Coldstone lovers and kids aren’t left out this holiday season. Trust Coldstone to give you the special Holiday treat! All you have to do is Buy any of Orange dreamsicle, Cotton Candy, and Mint flavor and get the same size free. It is valid on the Like it and Love it cup size for N1600 & N2000 respectively. Sounds like fun!

Get gingered with Coldstone this August with the new Ginger Lemon Flavour
Get gingered with Coldstone this August with the new Ginger Lemon Flavour Pulse Nigeria

There’s so much more they have to keep us all gingered this August, but we will leave you to get more information on all deals, on their social media platforms @coldstonecreamery_nigeria on Instagram @coldstonecreamerynigeria on Facebook and @coldstone on Twitter.

Don’t forget you can always place orders online just hop on our website https://www.coldstonecreamery.ng/

Let’s Stay Gingered!

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByColdstone

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 foods Nigerians miss the most when they Japa

5 foods Nigerians miss the most when they Japa

Get gingered with Coldstone this August with the new Ginger Lemon Flavour

Get gingered with Coldstone this August with the new Ginger Lemon Flavour

5 people talk about how they shoot their shots on their crush

5 people talk about how they shoot their shots on their crush

New study reveals processed foods affects brain function

New study reveals processed foods affects brain function

7 best foods to eat for more breast milk

7 best foods to eat for more breast milk

Bedroom matters: Does okra really open up hidden wells in ladies?

Bedroom matters: Does okra really open up hidden wells in ladies?

5 ways men harass women in public gyms

5 ways men harass women in public gyms

What to expect when you lose your virginity (For men and women)

What to expect when you lose your virginity (For men and women)

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Trending

Why Nigerians are relocating easily to these 5 countries

Why Nigerians are relocating easily to these 5 countries

a statue signifying the maternity nature of iya osun at the sacred grove of oshun {culture trip}

6 things to know about the goddess Oshun

Abakaliki

5 most underrated cities in Nigeria (and why you shouldn't miss them)

Tiv Culture (Twitter)

Tiv Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's greatest storytellers