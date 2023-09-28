From sheep penis to chicken testicles, here are 7 weird foods eaten in China

Here are some of the weirdest foods in China:

1. Sheep penis

Sheep penis is a Chinese dish that is threaded, grilled, and served hot on a stick. It is supposedly eaten to boost men's and women's libido.

2. Chicken testicles

Chicken testicles are often found on restaurant menus in Hong Kong. They look like large white beans. They are boiled or fried whole and served in broth with rice or noodles.

3. Scorpions

Scorpions are a well-known but weird food eaten in China, often found on sticks and served whole. They are crunchy and have little flesh, making them safe to eat when cooked. However, if eaten raw, it is essential to remove the stinger and venom glands.

4. Duck tongues

Duck tongues are another interesting food in China, as they are often removed to make dishes like Beijing duck or Peking duck. Beijing duck is quite tasty. The duck served in these restaurants is rich and fatty, making it a good idea to balance a duck meal with lighter vegetable dishes.

5. Rats

Rats are not considered vermin, but they are eaten by Chinese. It's not the house rats that are eaten but the countryside rats, who are healthier because they eat natural foods like fruit, grass, and leaves.

Rat meat is four times more expensive than chicken or pork and twice as expensive as beef. Eating rats is believed to prevent baldness.

6. Frogs

Different types of frogs are eaten in China. Frogs are called field chickens in China and have quite a lot of meat. It is said to have a "light sweet flavour."

