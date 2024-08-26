While they are not wrong, it is also important to note that there are certain foods that don't cook well in an air fryer and may even cause damage to the appliance.

5 foods you shouldn’t try to cook in your air fryer

Here are five things you shouldn't cook in your air fryer:

1. Cheese

Cheese is one good item that should not get into your air fryer as this is a recipe for disaster. Cheese tends to melt quickly and can seep through the basket holes found in air fryers, leading to a sticky, gluey mess that’s difficult to clean.

In addition to this, the rapid melting can cause the cheese to burn, creating an unpleasant taste and smell.

If you want to add cheese to a dish, do so at the end of the cooking process, once the food is almost done, to avoid the mess.

2. Raw grains

Air fryers are fantastic for cooking many foods, but raw grains like rice or pasta aren't one of them. These foods require a significant amount of water to cook properly, something that the air fryer isn't designed to provide.

Cooking grains in an air fryer will result in unevenly cooked or entirely uncooked food, which is both unpleasant and unsafe to eat. For best results, cook your grains on the stovetop or in a rice cooker and then use the air fryer to crisp them up if desired.

3. Whole roasts

While an air fryer can handle small cuts of meat, trying to cook a whole roast, like a chicken or a large cut of beef, is not recommended. The air fryer’s compact size means that large cuts of meat will not cook evenly, leading to dry outer layers and undercooked centers.

Additionally, large items can block the air circulation, causing the air fryer to work inefficiently and leading to disappointing results. If you’re looking to roast a whole chicken or a large cut of meat, it’s better to use a traditional oven where you can achieve even cooking and proper browning.

4. Toast

It might seem convenient to toast bread in an air fryer, but it often leads to overcooked or burnt toast. The powerful fan can dry out the bread too quickly, making it hard and unappetising.

Also, thin slices of bread can be blown around inside the fryer, causing uneven toasting or even getting stuck in the heating element. A regular toaster or toaster oven is still the best option for making toast, offering more control over browning and texture.

5. Popcorn

Popcorn might seem like a fun experiment in the air fryer, but it doesn’t work well. The kernels require consistent high heat to pop effectively, something an air fryer can’t provide evenly. What you’re likely to end up with is a mix of burnt, unpopped kernels and some half-popped pieces—not the snack you were hoping for.

For popcorn, stick to the stovetop or a dedicated popcorn maker for the best results.

While air fryers are incredibly versatile and can cook a wide range of foods, it's important to know their limitations. Avoiding these common pitfalls will help you get the most out of your air fryer and keep your meals tasting great.