ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 foods you shouldn’t try to cook in your air fryer

Oghenerume Progress

While air fryers are incredibly versatile and can cook a wide range of foods, it's important to know their limitations.

Air fryer is a versatile addition to any kitchen [Philips]
Air fryer is a versatile addition to any kitchen [Philips]

In recent times, air fryers have become one of the most popular kitchen gadgets as many people consider it a healthier alternative to traditional frying.

Recommended articles

While they are not wrong, it is also important to note that there are certain foods that don't cook well in an air fryer and may even cause damage to the appliance.

Here are five things you shouldn't cook in your air fryer:

ADVERTISEMENT

Cheese is one good item that should not get into your air fryer as this is a recipe for disaster. Cheese tends to melt quickly and can seep through the basket holes found in air fryers, leading to a sticky, gluey mess that’s difficult to clean.

In addition to this, the rapid melting can cause the cheese to burn, creating an unpleasant taste and smell.

If you want to add cheese to a dish, do so at the end of the cooking process, once the food is almost done, to avoid the mess.

ADVERTISEMENT

Air fryers are fantastic for cooking many foods, but raw grains like rice or pasta aren't one of them. These foods require a significant amount of water to cook properly, something that the air fryer isn't designed to provide.

Cooking grains in an air fryer will result in unevenly cooked or entirely uncooked food, which is both unpleasant and unsafe to eat. For best results, cook your grains on the stovetop or in a rice cooker and then use the air fryer to crisp them up if desired.

While an air fryer can handle small cuts of meat, trying to cook a whole roast, like a chicken or a large cut of beef, is not recommended. The air fryer’s compact size means that large cuts of meat will not cook evenly, leading to dry outer layers and undercooked centers.

Additionally, large items can block the air circulation, causing the air fryer to work inefficiently and leading to disappointing results. If you’re looking to roast a whole chicken or a large cut of meat, it’s better to use a traditional oven where you can achieve even cooking and proper browning.

ADVERTISEMENT
The air fryer is a versatile addition to any kitchen [Philips]
The air fryer is a versatile addition to any kitchen [Philips] Pulse Nigeria

It might seem convenient to toast bread in an air fryer, but it often leads to overcooked or burnt toast. The powerful fan can dry out the bread too quickly, making it hard and unappetising.

Also, thin slices of bread can be blown around inside the fryer, causing uneven toasting or even getting stuck in the heating element. A regular toaster or toaster oven is still the best option for making toast, offering more control over browning and texture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Popcorn might seem like a fun experiment in the air fryer, but it doesn’t work well. The kernels require consistent high heat to pop effectively, something an air fryer can’t provide evenly. What you’re likely to end up with is a mix of burnt, unpopped kernels and some half-popped pieces—not the snack you were hoping for.

For popcorn, stick to the stovetop or a dedicated popcorn maker for the best results.

While air fryers are incredibly versatile and can cook a wide range of foods, it's important to know their limitations. Avoiding these common pitfalls will help you get the most out of your air fryer and keep your meals tasting great.

By using the right cooking methods for each type of food, you can enjoy all the benefits of this popular kitchen appliance without the frustration of failed dishes.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Is it normal to poop right after you eat?

Is it normal to poop right after you eat?

This is the dirtiest country in the world

This is the dirtiest country in the world

5 benefits of using lip balm daily

5 benefits of using lip balm daily

5 toxic dating habits that have been considered normal

5 toxic dating habits that have been considered normal

Why your private area is getting darker and what to do about it

Why your private area is getting darker and what to do about it

Nigerians' Abroad in Healthcare Crisis: Know this before you Japa!

Nigerians' Abroad in Healthcare Crisis: Know this before you Japa!

5 foods you shouldn’t try to cook in your air fryer

5 foods you shouldn’t try to cook in your air fryer

Pastor Jerry Eze marks 42nd birthday with 18 houses for widows, awards ₦100m grants

Pastor Jerry Eze marks 42nd birthday with 18 houses for widows, awards ₦100m grants

How to cope with a snoring partner

How to cope with a snoring partner

Myth or Fact? Drinking cold soda can abort a pregnancy

Myth or Fact? Drinking cold soda can abort a pregnancy

You've been cracking eggs dangerously wrong - Here's the right way

You've been cracking eggs dangerously wrong - Here's the right way

Ask Pulse: I struggle with low self-esteem because everyone calls me ugly

Ask Pulse: I struggle with low self-esteem because everyone calls me ugly

Pulse Sports

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Feeling adventurous: Here are 5 Nigerian foods to prepare with Gino tomato paste

Feeling adventurous: Here are 5 Nigerian foods to prepare with Gino tomato paste

Couple in bed

Here are 9 foods that make you a 'one minute man'

Not everyone knows that beneficial vegetables can have the opposite effect [Alamy Limited]

Vegetables are not healthy at all if you eat them this way

Countries with the highest number of churches [Cnn]

Top 5 countries with the most churches in the world -You won't believe Nigeria’s rank