Flex life with beta pizza at newest Dodo Pizza outlet in Festac, Lagos!

Dodo Pizza has opened its doors to the great people of Festac town and its environs!
Dodo Pizza has opened its doors to the great people of Festac town and its environs!

We love the superb, easy-to-spot, exceptional pizza location at Plot 132, Festac Access Road, Festac town!

Dodo Pizza opened its doors to the great people of Festac town and its environs!
Dodo Pizza opened its doors to the great people of Festac town and its environs!

From the beautiful location, the comfortable ambience, relaxed atmosphere, mouthwatering menu, and yummy offers, to the amazing staff who are friendly and welcoming. You'll feel right at home as you select your favorite treats.

For Festac people, come and experience pizza perfection with an explosion of deliciousness!
For Festac people, come and experience pizza perfection with an explosion of deliciousness!

If you're not staying in the Festac area, you should visit Dodo Pizza Festac whenever you are in the neighbourhood. It’s a serene place to be for relaxation, fun, meeting up with friends, general hangout, and of course, enjoying the tastiest pizza and yummy sides while at it.

The beautiful location, the comfortable ambience, relaxed atmosphere, mouthwatering menu, and yummy offers, to the amazing staff who are friendly and welcoming.
The beautiful location, the comfortable ambience, relaxed atmosphere, mouthwatering menu, and yummy offers, to the amazing staff who are friendly and welcoming.

For Festac people, come and experience pizza perfection with an explosion of deliciousness! As you already know, the Dodo Pizza store is strategically located and boasts a prime spot that ensures you can savour the delectable pizzas whenever the craving strikes. With ample parking and a cosy ambience, it's the ideal place to unwind and enjoy a slice of heaven.

The Dodo Pizza store is strategically located and boasts a prime spot that ensures you can savour the delectable pizzas whenever the craving strikes.
The Dodo Pizza store is strategically located and boasts a prime spot that ensures you can savour the delectable pizzas whenever the craving strikes.
Their menu is a testament to their commitment to quality, flavour, and innovation. There are so many mouthwatering and affordable options you can indulge in from their combos, pizzetta creations, custom creations, sides, snacks, desserts and beverages all prepared with the freshest ingredients and a whole lot of love.

Come hungry, leave happy, and be sure to bring your family and friends along to share in the deliciousness where every slice tells a story of flavour, passion, and community.

Dodo Pizza, Festac store is more than just a pizza joint; it's a culinary adventure waiting to be explored. With a prime location, an enticing menu, and a passionate team. They are dedicated to providing you with an unforgettable pizza experience. So, what are you waiting for? Visit today and savour the magic of Dodo Pizza!

Place your order now on Dodo Pizza’s Mobile App or www.dodopizza.ng. Call centre/WhatsApp - 0700DODOPIZZA / 0700363674992

Delivery is free! You also get free pizza on your first purchase on the mobile app!

Follow on Instagram (@dodopizzang) and Facebook (Dodo Pizza Nigeria).

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

