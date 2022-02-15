RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

Fine dining in Lagos: Couples allegedly paid $1000 for a Valentine's Dinner

Temi Iwalaiye

Lovers in Lagos spared no expense on Valentine's Day.

Fine dining is for those with refined taste and money [GordonsRamsaysRestaurant]
Fine dining is for those with refined taste and money [GordonsRamsaysRestaurant]

Yesterday many Nigerian couples caved into the pressure to celebrate Valentine’s Day. This capitalist and consumerist holiday was celebrated in the most over-the-top way with people renting out billboards to wish their lovers a Happy Valentine’s.

Some Lagos residents celebrated the day more lavishly.

Celebrity Chef, Chef Stone allegedly had a Valentine package for lovers at the Burgundy restaurant where they allegedly paid $1,000 for the cuisine and ambience.

Many Twitter users cried over the price especially compared to the food’s quantity(which from pictures on Instagram wasn't much) , but they are lost on the concept of fine dining, quantity isn’t the goal especially when $1,000 means nothing to you.

It wasn’t only Chef Stone who made lovers have a swell time. Many restaurants charged couples N500,00 to N100,000 for this same fine dining experience.

Zaza Lagos charged couples N500,000, Ona Lagos was steeped at N250,000, Noir’s package was N120,000, The Garden’s package was N100,000, Cilantro was N75, 000, Circa was N55,000, Vibe by Anns was N200,000. Wine and drink are included in these restaurants' prices.

For the poverty capital of the world, it is undeniable that there is really money in Lagos or as the musician Zlatan sang, “Dem go talk say money no dey Lagos” which are blatant lies.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

