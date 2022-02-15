Fine dining in Lagos: Couples allegedly paid $1000 for a Valentine’s Dinner

Some Lagos residents celebrated the day more lavishly.

Celebrity Chef, Chef Stone allegedly had a Valentine package for lovers at the Burgundy restaurant where they allegedly paid $1,000 for the cuisine and ambience.

Many Twitter users cried over the price especially compared to the food’s quantity(which from pictures on Instagram wasn't much) , but they are lost on the concept of fine dining, quantity isn’t the goal especially when $1,000 means nothing to you.

It wasn’t only Chef Stone who made lovers have a swell time. Many restaurants charged couples N500,00 to N100,000 for this same fine dining experience.

Zaza Lagos charged couples N500,000, Ona Lagos was steeped at N250,000, Noir’s package was N120,000, The Garden’s package was N100,000, Cilantro was N75, 000, Circa was N55,000, Vibe by Anns was N200,000. Wine and drink are included in these restaurants' prices.