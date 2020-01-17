Every week there is always a new place to visit in the city of Lagos from lounge to bar to club and so on.

And in this new year there are some places you don't want to be told about, you have to visit there yourself and experience the entire place from the food to the drinks to the music to the ambiance and the great customer service they all have to offer, because to be honest experience can only be felt but before you do that you just might want to consider these important factors.

1. Ambiance and Aesthetics

One important thing to look out for in restaurants in Lagos is the ambiance. You don't want to go a place to eat and relax but you find it unable to do that because the whole place is in disarray. This is also very important for those of you that love to take pictures

2. Price of the food

If you are the type that would not spend just any amount on food, you might want to check out their menu to be able to plan a budget ahead of your lunch or dinner date. This will help you develop an idea of what the price of the meal will accumulate to, so that you do not go there and you see the menu and you have to leave because it is way above your budget

3. Taste of the food

This is a very important factor when trying to choose the perfect place to eat out in the city of Lagos. You do not want to waste your not just your time but also your fuel to get to the place only to find out that the food does not taste as good as it looks. So to help you, you can easily read up reviews of the place you want to visit or ask friends who might have been there for what the food taste like.